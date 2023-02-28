The newest MacBook Air featuring an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU is as cheap as it's ever been thanks to this $200 discount.

Apple MacBook Air (2022) $1299 $1499 Save $200 The fantastic MacBook Air is now $200 off, which is just $20 over the best price we saw back on Christmas. This is a 13.6-inch display laptop with the Apple M2 chip and a fantastic display. Plus, it's as slim and as portable as a laptop this size can get. $1,299 at Amazon

The 2022 Apple MacBook Air model is now on sale over at Amazon, and you can pay $1,300 for the 512GB version, which is $200 below its regular price point. The newest MacBook Air is a thin and light powerhouse of a laptop that you'll want to carry with you anywhere, allowing you to work from any corner of the world. Whether it's a sunny beach or your very own office, it matters very little because the MacBook Air's screen will look great in either location.

The wonderful 2022 MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air has a price starting point of $1,200 for the 256GB version and $1,500 for the 512GB option, which also includes a 10-core GPU. The latter is the one that's currently on sale over at Amazon for an enticing $1,300. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that looks gorgeous in all light conditions, showcasing over a billion colors. There's also a great 1080p camera in a centered notch on the screen, allowing you to participate in video calls whenever you want.

Under the hood, you'll find the Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which will allow you to successfully run even the most taxing tasks. This MacBook Air is super portable thanks to its size, but also its weight. How light is this laptop? Well, it's a mere 2.7 pounds, which means you may forget you have it in your backpack. If you're one to usually carry around a lot of things in your bag, throwing in the 2023 MacBook Air won't change things that drastically for you.

So go ahead and head over to Amazon and add that M2 MacBook Air to the cart while the deal is still available and you can save $200 on your newest laptop! If you don't want to spend as much, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air model is also on sale right now and you can save up to $200 with the link below.