Apple MacBook Air M2 gets discounted, knocking $100 off its retail price

In June, during WWDC, Apple announced its new laptop, the MacBook Air M2 2022. The release was significant because it marked the first new MacBook Air redesign in years. It also featured a brand new processor with Apple’s M2 silicon. While discounts on the laptop have been few and far between, we now get two models discounted, knocking $100 off of their retail price.

Amazon and BHPhotoVideo have posted discounts, offering $100 off the retail price of the MacBook Air M2. While both companies are offering a discount on the base model MacBook Air, BHPhotoVideo has an additional offering, discounting the 10-core model with 512GB of internal storage. The former is priced at $1099.99, making it $100 less than the retail price. The latter is priced at $1,399.99, which is also $100 less than the retail price. One thing to note about the base model being sold is that only the Starlight color is being offered at a discount. For the higher-end model with 512GB, only the Space Gray model is being discounted at this time.

The MacBook Air M2 model comes with a 13.6-inch display, weighing in at 2.7 pounds and measuring in at 0.44-inches thin. The laptop offers a MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. While small, light, and compact, the laptop offers excellent battery life, with Apple claiming up to 15 hours when surfing the internet. For the most part, this will be the best option if you’re looking for an Apple laptop with long battery life.

If you need a little more convincing to make a purchase, be sure to check out our hands-on with the MacBook Air M2. You can also take a deeper dive by reading our review, where it picked up top honors. If you are interested in the new laptop, you can purchase it from either Amazon or BHPhotoVideo. As mentioned before, Amazon and BHPhotoVideo have the base model, while only BHPhotoVideo will carry the 512GB Space Gray model at a discount.