Apple MacBook Air M2 Apple MacBook Air M2 $999 $1199 Save $200 The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, a 13.6-inch display, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. $999 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 launched earlier in the year and was one of the best laptops you can buy for 2022. The redesigned MacBook Air comes packed with Apple's latest M2 processor, has a sleek design, and provides excellent battery life. While the pricing was fair, it wasn't cheap, with the base model coming in at $1,200. Now, for a limited time, the laptop has been discounted, and for the first time ever, it knocks it down to under $1,000. So, if you were interested in picking one up, now would be a great time.

The latest MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and is powered by Apple's M2 SoC that is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While the laptop does come in four colors, only two are currently on sale, Starlight and Midnight. When it comes to battery life, Apple is quoting up to 18 hours on a single charge. It also has a Touch ID sensor to keep your laptop and data secure, and you'll also get better results from the 1080p webcam during video calls when compared to the previous model.

The laptop has Apple's MagSafe charging port, making it easy to connect and charge. Furthermore, it also has two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new MacBook, the Air M2 is a great option that offers excellent size, weight, and power. Of course, there are other options available, like the older MacBook Air M1, but at this price, the MacBook Air M2 is a solid option that should be able to handle all that you can throw at it.