Apple MacBook Pro 13 with Intel’s 8th-Gen Core i5 is selling at its lowest price in India yet

Apple had announced its plans to completely move away from Intel during the launch of the M1 ARM chipset last year. The company now offers the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, and the Mac mini, all running on Apple’s own in-house chipset, which has been proven to be faster than the Intel counterparts. At the same time, Apple continues to sell older units of its Mac products running on Intel chips. One such product is the MacBook Pro 13.

We recently spotted a listing on Amazon India, where the laptop running on an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor is selling at a discounted price of ₹99,990, which is down from its original price of ₹1,17,900. Additionally, one can get a discount of up to ₹18,000 by exchanging an older laptop that they might have lying around.

Notably, the reduced price is only applicable for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB version is still selling at ₹1,42,990. You do, however, get the option of exchanging an old laptop for a ₹18,000 discount.

This particular MacBook Pro model originally launched in early 2020. It has the same design Apple introduced way back in 2017 and also included the good old Magic keyboard with the scissor switches that replaced the controversial butterfly switches. The notebook comes with 8GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600 native resolution, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and yes, it is the Touch Bar-equipped variant. This particular variant was not appreciated during the launch as it didn’t offer a good performance-to-value ratio. Apple refreshed the lineup with 10th Gen Intel chips in between, but those models had a short life on the front shelf. The price reduction makes it an attractive offer, but the newly refreshed MacBook Pro 13 and even the MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip, manage to beat Intel’s slower chips, both in raw power and graphics capabilities. The new M1-based MacBook Pro 13 is currently available for ₹1,22,900 while the new MacBook Air is priced at ₹92,900.