Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1699 $1999 Save $300 The MacBook Pro 14-inch is a compact and powerful laptop that can handle anything you can throw at it. In addition to its powerful M2 chip, the laptop also has a beautiful display, and excellent built quality. $1699 at B&H

This is the laptop you want if you're looking to get the best mix of power and portability. The MacBook Pro can do it all, whether you're just taking notes for school, or getting more in-depth on the creative side with video and photo editing. Right now, there's a limited-time deal that knocks $300 off the price of the Apple's latest M2-powered model, bringing it down to $1699.

If you've been looking to upgrade to a new MacBook or were playing on buying your first one, this one is going to be a great option. While the MacBook Pro comes in many different versions, this model has a 14-inch display and is powered by Apple's powerful M2 Pro chip. In addition, it comes with 16GB RAM and has 512GB of internal storage.

Best of all you get plenty of connectivity options with multiple USB-C ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and an SD card reader. For the most part, you're really not going to find a better combination of parts. The MacBook Pro is one of Apple's best Mac products, and for good reasons. In addition to powerful hardware, you also get impressive software with macOS.

Perhaps the only thing that the MacBook Pro can't do well for now is gaming. So if you're looking to game on a laptop, you're probably better off checking out some dedicated gaming laptops. But anything else, this is going to be the premier laptop to buy, and it's current price, it's going to be a no-brainer.