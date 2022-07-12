Best Buy discounts $200 off its MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16

Last year, Apple announced two new laptops to its Pro line, the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Both laptops featured an all-new design, along with all-new chipsets. The Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max were monsters, delivering an unprecedented amount of power, but also being quite efficient. But with great power, comes a hefty price tag, with the MacBook Pro 14 starting at $1,999 for just the base model and the MacBook Pro 16 starting at $2,499. Thankfully, Best Buy has offered some compassion for its consumers, offering up discounts on select versions of the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16.

Simply put, Best Buy is discounting most of its MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 laptops by $200. That means a base 14-inch model can now be had for $1,799, while a base model 16-inch can be purchased for $2,299. This is quite good news considering that Apple’s products are rarely given deep discounts. The sale is expected to last two days or the length of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. However, if you are looking for the latest and greatest, be sure to save your money, as new MacBooks are expected to launch towards the end of the year. Although nothing has been confirmed, it is being reported that Apple will make use of its M2 chips in the new laptops.

With Best Buy’s inventory, you, unfortunately, will not get to choose your specifications, as it only has a couple of different premade models available. But they do carry two colors: Space Gray and Silver. Whether you’re a novice or a professional shopper, Amazon Prime Day can be quite overwhelming. This is mainly due to the sheer number of products that all go on sale at once. Thankfully, we are here to help, meaning that will continue reporting on the best deals that come from all corners of the internet.