Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) $1600 $2000 Save $400 The MacBook Pro 2021 is a powerful laptop thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, featuring a high-end CPU and GPU and up to 64GB of unified memory. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999. $1600 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) $2100 $2500 Save $400 Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip can handle all the games better than an M1-powered MacBook. $2100 at Best Buy

If you've been thinking about getting an Apple laptop, chances are, you've been looking into the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. While they look similar, there are quite a number of differences between the two, but you really can't go wrong with either.

For those that are looking for a slightly beefier device when it comes to power and size, you might want to look into the Pro 14, especially since it's recently been discounted by $400. The newly discounted MacBook Pro 14 from Best Buy comes in two different options, one with a M1 Pro with 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and the second option that comes with an M1 Pro with 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Both options are going to be great for most uses, but there is a huge price different between the two. The 14-core MacBook Pro comes in at $1,600, while the 16-core MacBook Pro comes in at $2,100. Both models have an incredible 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz) that can go up 1,600 nits of brightness. While the laptops are relatively compact, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on ports since they come with three USB-C ports, a full sized HDMI port, SD card reader, MagSafe connector, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

You will have two colors options available with Space Gray and Silver. For the most part, these are excellent laptops that are plenty powerful and extremely reliable. So if you're itching to get a new laptop now, you might want to grab one while you can during this limited time sale.