Apple's MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and Max processor really blew everyone away last year with its amazing performance and excellent battery life. Now, the laptop has received a discount in an early Black Friday sale, knocking $400 off of its retail price. That means you'll be saving 20 percent off of the original $1,999 price tag.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU. In addition, the laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for internal storage. It also has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that offers colors that pop and deep black with a peak brightness of 1600 nits and sustained brightness of 1000 nits. The latest model also has ports, with two USB-C, a full-sized SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, and MagSafe for charging. When it comes to its webcam, it will provide a sharper image thanks to its 1080p sensor.

For the most part, this is a very good laptop, if you're looking for something from Apple. If you're willing to look at Windows laptops, you'll find a whole different world of options and can even provide some recommendations when it comes to the best laptops of 2022. But if you're all in on Apple, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is a great option, especially for the price. You can grab the deal by heading to the link below. If you see a different price, there's a chance that the product is out of stock or the promotion has expired.