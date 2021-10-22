Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) with M1 Max features ‘High Power Mode’ for extreme performance

There’s no doubt the Apple MacBook Pro (2021) with the new M1 Max chip is going to be one of the most powerful laptops on the market. To make it even better, Apple is said to have added a new feature that it didn’t mention during the keynote. The new MacBook Pro 16-inch model powered by the M1 Max chip features a new High Power Mode that’s designed to maximize performance during resource-intensive tasks such as color grading 8K ProRes video.

According to Macrumors, who received confirmation from Apple about the feature, users will be able to enable this high power mode from the System Preferences menu. The document detailing this new feature says it’ll be available on a 16-inch MacBook Pro running macOS Monterey. This is in line with an older leak talking about the code-level references to High Power Mode in macOS Monterey beta. We’re not entirely sure how this feature works, yet. But if we had to guess, it’ll consume more power to push the cores further. It may also result in louder noise fan compared to normal usage.

Apple’s new M1 Max chip improves upon the last year’s M1 chip in many ways. The company is promising a significant performance boost. The new M1 Pro chip also seems to be a huge step up from the M1 with more RAM and higher GPU cores. We’ve already compared the Apple M1 Max and M1 Pro chips to highlight all the differences, but it’ll be interesting to see what this new high power mode brings to the table. It sounds similar to how many Windows laptops allow users to enable high-performance mode to boost core clocks.

Apple only talks about this new high power mode being available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro models with its M1 chip. The other 16-inch MacBook Pro SKUs running the M1 Pro chip and the 14-inch MacBook Pro models will presumably lack this feature. This could be due to the size of the chassis or internal differences in cooling capabilities. We should get more clarity on this soon.

You can configure the 16-inch MacBook Pro with either 32GB or 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD. But be careful with what you wish for because a fully decked out 16-inch MacBook Pro costs over $6,000. You can pre-order the new MacBook Pro notebooks right now.