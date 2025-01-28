Apple made a big change a few years ago when it came to MacBooks: Apple Silicon. The company transitioned to its own Arm-based SoCs to power its MacBooks, and later, its desktop options in the form of the Mac Mini and the iMac. This started with the Apple Silicon M1 series, and has continued over the years with the M2, the M3, and now, the M4. I purchased an M1 Pro MacBook Pro shortly after it launched, and I recently made the jump to an M4 Pro MacBook Pro.

As for why I made the jump, the reason was simple: I'm a developer. I do a lot of testing, run a lot of containers and virtual machines, and just in general, I'm a power-user through and through. For most people the upgrade from M1 to M4 isn't necessary, but with previous generations, I still couldn't justify the leap. Now, though, I finally can. The M4 Pro represents a big enough jump over the original M1 Pro that it makes sense for me to upgrade, and the other improvements make it worthwhile, too.

Keep in mind that there are very few criticisms out there of Apple's MacBooks. They're powerful with great speakers, a great quality screen, a good webcam, and absolutely jaw-droppingly-good battery life. This has been the case since the first Apple Silicon Macs, and that's still the case today. I put my MacBook Pro through the ringer just to prove it, and the results are impressive. If you're still using an Intel-based MacBook, now is certainly the time to make the jump, and if you're on an M1-series chip, it might still be.

About this review: I purchased the MacBook Pro 16 (2024, 14-core M4 Pro) on January 8th, 2025. I received it January 13th, 2025, and I have been using it as my personal machine since. The company did not have input in this article.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Max, 2024) 9 / 10 Pros & Cons Fantastic all-round laptop

Great performance

All-day battery life

Fantastic speakers Very expensive

Upsells are needed to make it usable in a lot of cases $3199 at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2024, M4 Pro): Price, availability, and specifications

This particular MacBook Pro is a powerful machine (though it's not the best), and that power comes with a pretty high price tag. The 14-inch model with a 12-core CPU starts at $1,999, which gets you 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 14-core CPU model (the one we're focusing on in this review) starts at $2,399, which gets you 24GB of RAM but starts with 1TB of storage instead of 512GB. Upgrading to 48GB of RAM costs an additional $400 for both models.

With Apple, there's a lot of money in the upsells. 512GB of storage is simply not a lot, and jumping to 1TB will cost you $200. For the 14-core model, jumping to 2TB costs $400. It's a lot of money, but those initial "starting at" values appear to be deceptively affordable until you realise that 512GB of storage isn't a lot. 24GB of RAM is certainly better than what Apple used to start with, at the very least.

If you want to get a 16-inch model, there's only a 14-core option available, and that starts at $2,499. To upgrade to 48GB of RAM, it starts at $2,899, and both of those options default to 512GB of storage out of the box. An additional terabyte is $200, meaning for a configuration with an actually-usable amount of storage, you'll be looking at $2,699 at a minimum. Plus, if you're doing anything RAM intensive, you might want to consider upgrading to 48GB of RAM, which bumps that to $3,199.

No doubt, these are very, very high prices. However, the cost might be worth it if it's going to be your main work machine for years to come. All of these models are available worldwide anywhere that sells Apple products, but you'll get the most configuration options directly from Apple.

Design and hardware

Apple nails it again

Close

Apple's MacBook Pro laptops haven't really changed over the past few years, retaining the same design and ports as the very first M1 MacBooks from a few years ago. The 16-inch model is somewhat hefty, weighing 4.7 pounds and measuring 14 inches wide and just shy of 10 inches tall. For power-users who work on the go, the 16-inch model might be worth it, which is why I picked it up. While a 14-inch model would be nice and considerably easier to bring around, the extra screen real-estate was a must for me.

Like other models, Apple's trackpad is still one of the best around, and the speakers are some of the best you'll find on any portable device, especially a laptop. It's very well-built, with a complete aluminium body that looks clean. While I'm worried about aluminum discoloration over time, it admittedly didn't affect my 2020 MacBook Pro, so I've no reason to believe that will be the case here. The keyboard is nice, but one of the weaker parts of any Apple product I've found. It's certainly better than the Butterfly keys they used on Intel-based Macs, but it's not the best out there. Then again, I'm used to keyboards like the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE and the Wooting 80HE, so it was always going to be a downgrade when compared to those.

The port options are fantastic, and Apple did something great with the 14-inch model this year when it comes to ports, too. With the 16-inch model, you get three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and the MagSafe power connector. The 14-inch model now matches this, whereas previous generations typically lost out on a Thunderbolt port in the smaller model. The only downside is that the 14-inch model still sticks to Thunderbolt 4 rather than Thunderbolt 5, which is a confusing ommission, even if it doesn't make any practical different right now.

As for display capabilities, the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro SoC supports up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt, or one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI. It also supports one external display supported at 8K resolution at 60Hz or one external display at 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

Display