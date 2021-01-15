Apple MacBook Pro 16, MacBook Pro 14 could possibly bring back MagSafe magnetic charger

Apple began updating its Mac lineup with the new ARM-based M1 chipset last year. Ever since then, there have been rumors that the company is working on new and more powerful variants of the processor to power more products in the future. A new report now suggests that Apple is indeed working on two new MacBooks that are going to bring back the handy magnetic charging port.

Just like the recently launched MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air and the Mac mini, the upcoming notebooks would be Apple’s latest Mac products to move away from Intel. If a report by Bloomberg is anything to go by, the two new laptops include a 14-inch model with the codename J314 and a 16-inch model called the J316. These new notebooks will most likely go on to be the previously rumored MacBook Pro 14 and the new and upgraded MacBook Pro 16. These notebooks are said to be powered by a newer generation of Apple’s in-house processor, featuring more cores and better graphics.

While the chipset upgrade is something that we have already heard in the past, the newest change could be the charging port. The report suggests that Apple is planning to re-introduce MagSafe to its notebooks. Apple moved to USB Type-C five years ago for charging and data transfer purposes, and that has worked flawlessly. However, the company might add the option of its long-forgotten magnetic charging feature on the upcoming MacBooks. Recently, Apple introduced MagSafe charging on its new range iPhone 12 smartphones, which does strengthen this speculation even further. Additionally, the report says that the return of MagSafe on the new MacBook Pro models would also allow for faster charging with the connector having an elongated pill-shaped design of the older MagSafe port. Of course, the notebooks would continue to feature multiple USB Type-C ports, and hopefully, Apple will continue to allow charging via these ports too. There is also a rumor that Apple is planning to remove the Touch Bar from its future MacBook products as the company has been testing versions that do not have the feature.

The new MacBooks are also expected to include updated displays with brighter, higher-contrast panels. This rumor coincides with previous reports of Apple working on bringing mini LED panels to its upcoming products. The new Macs will sadly look similar to the current-gen models with minor design changes, which seems logical at the moment. The new MacBook Pro 16 and MacBook pro 14 are expected to launch by mid-2021.