Ahead of its release, the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 models for 2023 are available for pre-order and are also now discounted.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1950 $2000 Save $50 The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more. $1950 at Amazon (14 inches) $2450 at Amazon (16 inches)

Just this week, Apple announced new models of its MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 featuring all-new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. While the laptops won't officially release until January 24, that doesn't mean you can't get a good deal on them by pre-ordering ahead of time. By ordering them ahead of release, you can now get $50 off the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 for a limited time.

For the most part, the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 models look identical to the previous versions with the main change coming to the internal chips powering the laptops. For 2023, Apple has introduced new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which are quite a bit more powerful than the M1 series chips. The company touts that the new chips takes "power and efficiency further" with "next-level pro performance" and all-day battery life.

As for the models being discounted, the 14-inch model will come in Space Gray and will feature an M2 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. It will also have a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. The 16-inch model will also come in Space Gray and will feature an M2 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. As you might expect, it comes with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

When it comes to pricing, both models will get a $50 discount for a limited time, which brings the 14-inch model down to $1,950, and the 16-inch model down to $2,450. If interested, you can always purchase the laptops using the links above.