Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

The MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the best Macs currently available, offering macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips. Meanwhile, Dell sells the XPS 15 (2022), featuring Windows 11 and some of Intel's higher-end processors. Both laptops cater to power users working on the go, but picking between the two can be picky.

This is the MacBook Pro (2023) vs XPS 15 (2022): The battle between Apple's and Dell's portable Pro computers.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Pricing and availability

2 Images
MacBook notch
Front view of Dell XPS 15

The MacBook Pro (2023) and XPS 15 (2022) are available to purchase from Apple and Dell, respectively. Apart from their manufacturers' online stores, you may find them at most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon. They both offer two finishes to pick from, with the former featuring Space Gray and Silver and the latter going for Platinum Silver and Frost. The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) starts at $1,999 in the U.S., while the entry-level Dell XPS 15 (2022) costs $1,449. Expectedly, higher-end variants of these devices cost more, based on the configurations you pick.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Specifications

Specification

Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Dell XPS 15 (2022)

Dimensions & Weight

  • 14-inch model: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches, 3.5 pounds
  • 16-inch model: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches, 4.7 pounds

  • 13.56 × 9.06 × 0.73 inches, 4.22 pounds

Display

  • 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) or 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR
  • 254 PPI
  • 120Hz ProMotion
  • True-Tone
  • 16:10 Aspect Ratio
  • 500nit SDR, 1,600nit peak HDR

  • 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500-Nit, 60Hz
  • 15.6-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflecitve, 500-Nit, 60Hz
  • 15.6-inch OLED 3.5K (3456x2160) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflective, 400-Nit, 60Hz

SoC

  • Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)
  • Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)
  • Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)
  • Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU)

CPU:

  • Intel Core i5-12500H (45W,18MB Cache, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz)
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (45W, 24MB Cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz)
  • Intel Core i9-12900HK (45W, 24MB Cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz)

GPU:

  • Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Discrete (optional):
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (40W)
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (40W)

RAM & Storage

  • 16/32/64/96GB RAM
  • 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD

  • 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB RAM
  • 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD

Ports

  • MagSafe 3
  • HDMI
  • 3.5mm jack
  • SD Card slot
  • 3x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

  • 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort and Power Delivery)
    • USB-C to USB Type-A and HDMI adapter included

  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • SD card reader

Battery & Charging

  • 14-inch model: 70Wh battery with a 67W charger
  • 16-inch model: 100Wh battery with a 140W charger

  • 86Whr battery
    • 90W charger
    • 130W charger

Connectivity

  • Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • 1080p webcam

  • Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 720p webcam
  • IR camera

Colors

  • Space Gray
  • Silver

  • Platinum Silver with Black carbon fiber palm rest
  • Frost with Arctic White woven glass fiber palm rest

Price

  • 14-inch model: starts at $1,999
  • 16-inch model: starts at $2,499

  • Starts at $1,449

Design

MacBook Pro 16

A laptop's exterior design is the first thing we notice, before we even start using it. While it may not necessarily play a role in a computer's performance, we should take it into consideration when comparing two products. Both the MacBook Pro (2023) and XPS 15 (2022) offer modern-looking, slim builds that fit in our era. Though, subjectively speaking, I dislike the textured palm rest present on the Dell laptop. It cheapens its appearance and ruins its minimalism.

Dell-XPS-15-9520-4-1024x683-1

Meanwhile, the thin screen bezels look better on the Dell XPS 15 than on the Apple MacBook Pro. That's not to mention that the former doesn't feature a screen cutout/notch. Both laptops come in two finish options to pick from. Consequently, we're considering the design round a tie between the two computers. Which looks better almost purely depends on your own, personal taste.

Display

The 2021 MacBook Pro's display corner curves

The display is another important element one must consider when buying a new computer. After all, we stare at the screen when using a device at all times, and we expect its performance to be acceptable. This round is a win for Dell, since the XPS 15 (2022) offers both touch and non-touch screens, allowing users to pick what works better for them. Meanwhile, Apple's MacBook Pro (2023) is limited to non-touch screens. Additionally, apart from the base model, Dell's screens have higher resolutions when compared to those of Apple.

Dell-XPS-15-9520-5-1024x683

Nonetheless, with Apple's computer you get choices when it comes to the size. You get to pick between 14.2 and 16.2-icnhes, instead of being just limited to 15.6 inches. Additionally, the Mac offers 120Hz refresh rates, which are significantly smoother than Dell's 60Hz. That's not to mention the higher peak brightness that you get on the MacBook Pro (2023). Ultimately, the overall winner of this round is the Dell XPS 15 (2022), unless the 60Hz refresh rate is a deal-breaker for you.

Performance

Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

When it comes to the performance, the highest-end models of these laptops offer pretty much the same results, with the Apple M2 Max being more power-efficient than the Intel Core i9 12900HK. Meanwhile, when comparing the entry-level models, the M2 Pro wins over the Intel Core i5 12500H in every aspect, whether it be performance or efficiency. Both devices offer up to 8TB of SSD. However, the Apple MacBook Pro (2023) is capable of packing up to 96GB of RAM, while the Dell XPS 15 (2022) caps out at 64GB. Obviously, this round is a win for Apple. Though, do keep in mind that the Dell laptop is cheaper than the MacBook Pro. So while the latter might be mightier, it will cost you more.

Ports

Dell-XPS-15-9520-18-1024x683

Lastly, we have to weigh the ports offered by each laptop. The MacBook Pro (2023) includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, and MagSafe 3 port. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 15 (2022) offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C 3.2, SD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. So you get an extra Thunderbolt 4 port and an HDMI port with the MacBook Pro (2023). As a result, it wins this round.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Which should you buy?

As our detailed break-down shows, the both the Apple MacBook Pro (2023) and Dell XPS 15 (2022) shine in different ways. For example, the former dominates in terms of performance and ports, while the latter has a better display and lower price tag. So if you're seeking a touchscreen or a budget-friendly Pro laptop, go for the Dell XPS 15. Otherwise, the MacBook Pro (2023) has more ports and performs somewhat better than its rival.