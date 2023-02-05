The MacBook Pro (2023) and XPS 15 (2022) are two high-end laptops from Apple and Dell. Let's find out which computer better fits your needs.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the best Macs currently available, offering macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips. Meanwhile, Dell sells the XPS 15 (2022), featuring Windows 11 and some of Intel's higher-end processors. Both laptops cater to power users working on the go, but picking between the two can be picky.

This is the MacBook Pro (2023) vs XPS 15 (2022): The battle between Apple's and Dell's portable Pro computers.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Pricing and availability

The MacBook Pro (2023) and XPS 15 (2022) are available to purchase from Apple and Dell, respectively. Apart from their manufacturers' online stores, you may find them at most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon. They both offer two finishes to pick from, with the former featuring Space Gray and Silver and the latter going for Platinum Silver and Frost. The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) starts at $1,999 in the U.S., while the entry-level Dell XPS 15 (2022) costs $1,449. Expectedly, higher-end variants of these devices cost more, based on the configurations you pick.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Specifications

Specification Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Dell XPS 15 (2022) Dimensions & Weight 14-inch model: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches, 3.5 pounds

16-inch model: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches, 4.7 pounds 13.56 × 9.06 × 0.73 inches, 4.22 pounds Display 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) or 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True-Tone

16:10 Aspect Ratio

500nit SDR, 1,600nit peak HDR 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500-Nit, 60Hz

15.6-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflecitve, 500-Nit, 60Hz

15.6-inch OLED 3.5K (3456x2160) InfinityEdge Touch, Anti-Reflective, 400-Nit, 60Hz SoC Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H (45W,18MB Cache, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz)

Intel Core i7-12700H (45W, 24MB Cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz)

Intel Core i9-12900HK (45W, 24MB Cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz) GPU: Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics Discrete (optional): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (40W) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (40W)

RAM & Storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD Ports MagSafe 3

HDMI

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

3x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort and Power Delivery) USB-C to USB Type-A and HDMI adapter included

3.5mm headphone jack

SD card reader Battery & Charging 14-inch model: 70Wh battery with a 67W charger

16-inch model: 100Wh battery with a 140W charger 86Whr battery 90W charger 130W charger

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

1080p webcam Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

720p webcam

IR camera Colors Space Gray

Silver Platinum Silver with Black carbon fiber palm rest

Frost with Arctic White woven glass fiber palm rest Price 14-inch model: starts at $1,999

16-inch model: starts at $2,499 Starts at $1,449

Design

A laptop's exterior design is the first thing we notice, before we even start using it. While it may not necessarily play a role in a computer's performance, we should take it into consideration when comparing two products. Both the MacBook Pro (2023) and XPS 15 (2022) offer modern-looking, slim builds that fit in our era. Though, subjectively speaking, I dislike the textured palm rest present on the Dell laptop. It cheapens its appearance and ruins its minimalism.

Meanwhile, the thin screen bezels look better on the Dell XPS 15 than on the Apple MacBook Pro. That's not to mention that the former doesn't feature a screen cutout/notch. Both laptops come in two finish options to pick from. Consequently, we're considering the design round a tie between the two computers. Which looks better almost purely depends on your own, personal taste.

Display

The display is another important element one must consider when buying a new computer. After all, we stare at the screen when using a device at all times, and we expect its performance to be acceptable. This round is a win for Dell, since the XPS 15 (2022) offers both touch and non-touch screens, allowing users to pick what works better for them. Meanwhile, Apple's MacBook Pro (2023) is limited to non-touch screens. Additionally, apart from the base model, Dell's screens have higher resolutions when compared to those of Apple.

Nonetheless, with Apple's computer you get choices when it comes to the size. You get to pick between 14.2 and 16.2-icnhes, instead of being just limited to 15.6 inches. Additionally, the Mac offers 120Hz refresh rates, which are significantly smoother than Dell's 60Hz. That's not to mention the higher peak brightness that you get on the MacBook Pro (2023). Ultimately, the overall winner of this round is the Dell XPS 15 (2022), unless the 60Hz refresh rate is a deal-breaker for you.

Performance

When it comes to the performance, the highest-end models of these laptops offer pretty much the same results, with the Apple M2 Max being more power-efficient than the Intel Core i9 12900HK. Meanwhile, when comparing the entry-level models, the M2 Pro wins over the Intel Core i5 12500H in every aspect, whether it be performance or efficiency. Both devices offer up to 8TB of SSD. However, the Apple MacBook Pro (2023) is capable of packing up to 96GB of RAM, while the Dell XPS 15 (2022) caps out at 64GB. Obviously, this round is a win for Apple. Though, do keep in mind that the Dell laptop is cheaper than the MacBook Pro. So while the latter might be mightier, it will cost you more.

Ports

Lastly, we have to weigh the ports offered by each laptop. The MacBook Pro (2023) includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, and MagSafe 3 port. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 15 (2022) offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C 3.2, SD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. So you get an extra Thunderbolt 4 port and an HDMI port with the MacBook Pro (2023). As a result, it wins this round.

MacBook Pro (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 (2022): Which should you buy?

As our detailed break-down shows, the both the Apple MacBook Pro (2023) and Dell XPS 15 (2022) shine in different ways. For example, the former dominates in terms of performance and ports, while the latter has a better display and lower price tag. So if you're seeking a touchscreen or a budget-friendly Pro laptop, go for the Dell XPS 15. Otherwise, the MacBook Pro (2023) has more ports and performs somewhat better than its rival.