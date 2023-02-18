The MacBook Pro (2023) and Spectre x360 are two premium laptops from Apple and HP, but how do they compare?

The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) and HP Spectre x360 (2022) are two premium laptops that come in various configurations. However, despite their similarities, you might notice that perhaps the biggest difference is their form factor. The MacBook Pro (2023) has the traditional MacBook clamshell structure, while the HP Spectre x360 is a more versatile convertible.

So, should you opt for the excellent Mac running macOS Ventura or the 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop? Let's find out which device better matches your needs and budget through this detailed comparison.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) vs HP Spectre x360 (2022): Pricing and availability

The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) and HP Spectre x360 (2022) are both available to buy through their respective manufacturers' online stores. You can also purchase them through most major U.S. retailers, such as Best Buy. The Apple computer starts at $1,999 for the base model, while the HP laptop goes for $1,249. Both offer different finishes and configurations for you to pick from, which have been detailed in the specification table below.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) vs HP Spectre x360 (2022): Specifications

Specification Apple MacBook Pro (2023) HP Spectre x360 (2022) Dimensions & Weight 14-inch model : 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches, 3.5 pounds

: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches, 3.5 pounds 16-inch model: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches, 4.7 pounds 13.5-inch model : 11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches, 3.01 pounds

: 11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches, 3.01 pounds 16-inch model: 14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches, 4.45 pounds Display 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) or 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True Tone

16:10 aspect ratio

500-nit SDR, 1,600-nit peak HDR 13.5-inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflection, 60Hz refresh rate

13.5-inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View Reflect, touch, 1000 nits, 100% sRGB, 60Hz refresh rate

13.5-inch OLED, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection, 60Hz refresh rate

16-inch, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch, low blue light, Eyesafe, 3072 x 1920 (3K+), glossy, IPS

16-inch, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch, low blue light, Eyesafe, 3072 x 1920 (3K+), anti-reflective, IPS

16-inch, 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch, low blue light, Eyesafe, 3840 x 2400 (UHD+), anti-reflective, OLED Processors & Graphics Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) 13.5-inch model: Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) + Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) + Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16-inch model: Intel Corei7-12700H (up to 4.7 GHz, 24 MB L3 cache, 14 cores, 20 threads) + Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7GHz, 18 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads) + Intel Arc A370M Graphics (4GB)

Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 8 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads) + Intel Arc A370M Graphics (4GB) RAM & Storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD 8GB/16GB/32GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB SSD Ports MagSafe 3

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

3x Thunderbolt 4 13.5-inch model : 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, 3.5mm jack, microSD Card slot

: 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, 3.5mm jack, microSD Card slot 16-inch model: 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, 3.5mm jack, microSD Card slot, HDMI 2.1 Battery & Charging 14-inch model : 70Wh battery

: 70Wh battery 16-inch model: 100Wh battery 13.5-inch model : 66Wh battery

: 66Wh battery 16-inch model: 76Wh battery Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Space Gray

Silver 13.5-inch model : Nightfall Black, Nocturne Blue, Natural Silver

: Nightfall Black, Nocturne Blue, Natural Silver 16-inch model: Nightfall Black, Nocturne Blue Price 14-inch model : starts at $1,999

: starts at $1,999 16-inch model: starts at $2,499 13.5-inch model : starts at $1,249

: starts at $1,249 16-inch model: starts at $1,649

Design: Clamshell vs 2-in-1

Design is usually a subjective element, but there are a few things that we can objectively say about these two laptops. The most visually noticeable difference between the two is that the MacBook Pro (2023) offers a clamshell structure, while the HP Spectre x360 is a convertible. This means you can use the latter in different modes instead of being restricted to the classic laptop layout, including using the display as a touchscreen.

Beyond that, there are cosmetic differences once you start looking closer. For one, the Apple MacBook Pro (2023) has a boxed chassis in Space Gray and Silver finishes. The display has thin bezels and a notch at the top that houses the webcam.

Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 (2022) offers a somewhat unusual design, including some cut corners. Depending on the screen size you pick, you can choose between two and three finishes. Only the 13.5-inch model comes in Silver, but there are Nightfall Black and Nocturne Blue for both variants. You similarly get thin display bezels, but they notably lack a notch or any cutout at the top. While the device doesn't look bad, it's not as modern- or clean-looking as the MacBook Pro. It's too bulky and a bit of an eyesore.

Spectre x360

If you tend to work on the go, you may also want to consider their sizes. Fortunately, the differences in this department aren't vast, and they likely won't sway your purchasing decision. The MacBook Pro offers 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch variants weighing 3.5 pounds and 4.7 pounds, respectively. Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch and 16-inch models that weigh 3.01 pounds and 4.45 pounds, respectively. The MacBook Pro variants are slightly larger and heavier than their HP counterparts, but it won't make too much of an impact compared to the Spectre x360s.

Display

The display is one of the most important aspects to consider when investing in a new computer since we spend most of our time staring at the computer's screen. Fortunately, both the MacBook Pro (2023) and Spectre x360 (2022) have solid displays, but there are key differences that set the two apart.

For starters, both offer two sizes, with the Apple computer going for 14.2 and 16.2 inches, while the HP laptop goes for 13.5 and 16 inches. There's an option here for each laptop, whether you want a regular-sized laptop or a large one.

Looking at the resolutions, the base MacBook Pro model has a superior 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR display when compared to the cheapest Spectre x360's 1920 x 1280 FHD+ screen. However, the latter device, when maxed out, packs a UHD+ display that supports a higher 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution than the former's more expensive 3456 x 2234 resolution. You can also get the Spectre x360 with an OLED screen, which will offer true blacks and potentially more vibrant colors, but is more susceptible to burn-ins and easily damaged if accidentally subjected to water.

Additionally, the HP laptop can support touch inputs, which might be an advantage. That's not to mention that the Spectre x360 has a more versatile hinge, allowing you to flip the screen and use it in different modes thanks to its convertible design.

Spectre x360

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, which easily defeats the 60Hz on the HP laptop. You also get a higher peak brightness of 1,600 nits on the Apple computer, allowing you to more comfortably see on-screen elements, especially outdoors or in well-lit environments. Meanwhile, the HP convertible's brightness depends on the variant you pick but doesn't rise beyond 1,000 nits.

Which wins this round depends on what you need. If you're a fan of convertibles and OLED screens, then the HP Spectre x360 (2022) is the winner. If you'd rather utilize a higher refresh rate and better peak brightness, the display crown goes to Apple's MacBook Pro (2023).

Performance: Apple silicon vs Intel

The MacBook Pro and HP Spectre x360 offer different processor options, which is to be expected since Apple uses its own proprietary chips in its devices. Interestingly, the lower-end Apple M2 Pro chip included with the base Mac model obliterates the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P chip included in the maxed-out HP laptop. And with obliterates we mean it wins in every relevant test, including single- and multi-core performance and efficiency tests. The 16-inch model's lowest-powered processor is the Core i7-12700H, and the M2 Pro still obliterates that.

That's not to mention that the MacBook Pro can support up to a whopping 96GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 maxes out at 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD. The MacBook Pro (2023) is hands-down the winner of this round. It's more powerful and efficient, not to mention its ability to handle more storage and memory.

Ports: Pros and cons for both

Spectre x360 ports

The ports round is a tricky one, as each laptop has a set of pros and cons. For starters, the 13.5-inch HP laptop misses out on the HDMI port, which is available on the 16-inch Spectre x360 and all MacBook Pro (2023) variants. So if you depend on HDMI connections often, you may want to avoid the smaller Spectre x360.

Another aspect to consider is the SD card support. Apple supports regular ones, while the HP laptop supports microSD cards. Apple is arguably better here since you can always depend on an adapter to turn the microSD card into a full-sized one that goes into the MacBook Pro's slot, but that's a small difference.

Lastly, with Apple, you get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while opting for the HP convertible gets you two of those and one USB Type-A port. So if you have USB-A accessories, you may want to go for the Spectre x360 to avoid using dongles with the MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) vs HP Spectre x360 (2022): Which should you buy?

As you can see, the MacBook Pro (2023) and Spectre x360 (2022) are for different audiences. If you already have an Apple device, then it would make more sense to buy the MacBook Pro to utilize the tighter integrations and ecosystem perks. Similarly, if you're an Android user, you may want to check out HP's convertible since Windows increasingly supports Android OS integrations.

Plus, if you're looking for a convertible or a touchscreen, you're limited to HP. If you'd rather get the best performance and power efficiency, then the Apple laptop is the one to buy. Finally, they're in vastly different price ranges. The HP computer starts at $1,249, while the base MacBook Pro (2023) goes for $1,999. So if you're on a limited budget, you may have to settle for the HP Spectre x360 (2022). The MacBook Pro (2023) is arguably the better device overall, but it won't appeal to everybody.