Upcoming Apple MacBook Pro could feature flat edges similar to the iPhone 12

With Apple’s own in-house chipset receiving positive feedback from customers, the company is now said to be working on more powerful Mac products. We already know that at least two new notebooks, the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, are expected to arrive later this year. Today, we have some more information regarding the design of these upcoming MacBooks.

It is being said that the new MacBook lineup will be taking design inspirations from the current-gen iPhone 12. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-respected and reliable Apple analyst, said in a recent note to investors, “In terms of casing design, the new models cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌.”

The iPhone 12 series, which was introduced in October last year came with a new design having flat edges instead of the curved ones that we have seen on previous models. The same flat edges were also seen on the iPad Pro models as well as the new iPad Air, which also made a debut last year. The design is a throwback to the flat-sided design of the iPhone 4.

Now, it seems that Apple is planning to expand that to its upcoming MacBook Pro notebooks. If you have used any of the recent MacBook Pro models, you would know that the edges are already flat. But if you look closely, the corners and the top and bottom of the notebooks have a slight curve to them. Apple will apparently make these flatter and sharper around the edges. On the other hand, Blooomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests otherwise and says that the new MacBook Pro models will look similar to the current models with only minor design changes.

Previous reports have claimed that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could re-introduce the SD card slot targeting creative professionals who need to handle a lot of photos or video footage. It is also predicted that the new MacBooks will also re-introduce the MagSafe charging but with a redesigned port. It is also being speculated that Apple will remove the Touch Bar option on these upcoming MacBook Pros. There is also said to be a new MacBook Air model in the works with thinner bezels around the 13-inch display, along with the rumored MagSafe charging port. It is also expected to feature the next-generation of Apple’s M1 chipset, a pair of USB 4 ports, and will be offered as a higher-end version of the current-gen MacBook Air.