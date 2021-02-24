The new Macbook Pro could come with an HDMI port and SD Card reader

Fresh rumors about the upcoming MacBook Pro suggest that Apple may add an HDMI port and an SD card reader on the devices. The new information comes from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also suggests that the company might launch the two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021.

“We predict that Apple’s two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes. Some of the practical changes for users are equipping with the SD card reader and HDMI port,” said Kuo in a research note obtained by MacRumors. He further added that Taiwan’s Genesys Logic will be the exclusive supplier of the SD card readers. This is not the first time we are hearing about the return of the card reader on the upcoming MacBooks. Last month, a report from Bloomberg revealed the same information.

Adding an SD card reader on the next-gen MacBooks makes a lot of sense for creative professionals, especially photographers and videographers. On top of that, the addition of an HDMI port is also going to be a blessing, as it would let users connect to a wide range of displays without relying on a USB Type-C dock.

As far as the rest of the specifications are concerned, previous reports suggest that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will likely feature a new version of Apple’s ARM-based M1 chipset with increased cores and performance capabilities. The new laptops are also expected to bring back the MagSafe charger, which Apple phased out in 2016 in favor of USB-C. Reports also suggest that the updated MagSafe design will offer faster charging capabilities, with the connector having an elongated pill-shaped design like the older MagSafe solution. Apple’s decision to bring MagSafe to the iPhone 12 lineup last year gives this rumor some validation.

The new MacBooks might also skip on the Touch Bar this year, although we don’t really see a solid reason for that. Lastly, the upcoming MacBooks may get a subtle design refresh, with flatter and sharper edges, similar to the iPhone 12 series, iPad Pro models, and iPad Air launched last year.