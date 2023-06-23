M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch $1299 $1499 Save $200 One of the best laptops for its price with a great display and a powerful Apple M2 processor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a portable powerhouse. $1299 at Amazon

Apple always makes great laptops, and its 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is one of the best available at its price. Announced at the company's WWDC event last year, it is the company's entry-level 'Pro' MacBook model that still comes with the Touch Bar on the inside, and tapered sides on the outside that give it the wedge look. It remains a great device even a year after its launch, and the $200 discount on Amazon just makes it a great deal for people looking for a high-performance laptop without breaking the bank.

The Pros and Cons of the M2 MacBook Pro

The M2 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. The base models come with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, alongside 8GB of RAM and either 265GB or 512GB of storage. If you need more grunt from your laptop, Apple will sell you high-end models with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, but those models aren't on discount for now. Overall, even the base model is great for day-to-day work, and have excellent battery life, with Apple claiming that it can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

On the negative side, the M2 MacBook Pro has an old design, dating back to the Intel models from as far back as in 2016. It also has just the two USB-C ports, which just isn't enough for most power users these days. Another major weakness of the device is its 720p webcam, despite older MacBooks from 2021 already rocking 1080p cameras. MagSafe fans will be disappointed as well, as the M2 MacBook Pro doesn't have MagSafe support unlike some other MacBook Pro models.

Why should you buy the M2 MacBook Pro?

The Apple M2 processor is the crown jewel in the 2022 MacBook Pro lineup, thanks to the high-performance on offer for the relatively affordable price. The device linked here has a fast 512GB SSD, but if you think you don't need that much storage, you can save some money by opting for the base 256GB model. It also has a $200 discount on it, and is available for $1,099 against a list price of $1,299. So if you are in the market for a laptop in this price segment, hurry, because the discount isn't likely to last too long.