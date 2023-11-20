Key Takeaways Apple is expected to introduce touchscreen technology in its OLED MacBook models in 2026-2027, potentially starting with a 16-inch MacBook Pro next year.

Reliable sources confirm that Apple is not giving up on introducing touch to its MacBook lineup, contrary to previous beliefs.

Leaker @Tech_Reve indicates that both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models will have display-integrated touch technology by Samsung and LG, allowing for thinner panels.

Reports of Apple working on touchscreen MacBook Pro devices began to surface earlier this year, with an expected launch timeline of 2025. And while we're all excited about that, the latest information coming from a reliable source sheds some light on which OLED MacBook models could be the first to support touchscreen. It suggests that Apple's first batch of OLED laptops with touchscreen support will debut in 2026 or a year later.

Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs once called touchscreen computing products "ergonomically terrible". A lot of years have gone by since Jobs made that statement, and a lot has changed in those years, including Apple's stance on touchscreen computers. Several sources have now confirmed that the Cupertino tech firm hasn't given up on introducing touch to its MacBook lineup.

Leaker @Tech_Reve points to Apple working on two OLED MacBook devices that will have a touchscreen — MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Both of these models are expected to be available in multiple screen sizes. The "Pro" model will be available in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch variants, while "Air" will offer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models. The leaker has also revealed that both the models will have "display-integrated touch technology" by Samsung and LG, allowing for a thinner panel.

Several reports previously suggested that Apple might launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED panel sometime next year, followed by a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air in 2026. We have also seen contradictory reports denying the possibility of MacBook Pro models with OLED displays before 2026. If this is true, Apple's first batch of OLED MacBooks could very well be the company's first-ever touchscreen laptops. Time will tell whether these rumors align with Apple's actual plan regarding OLED and touchscreen laptops.