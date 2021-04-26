Apple introduces macOS 11.3 with big M1 improvements

Apple on Monday released macOS 11.3, a new update that comes with a laundry list of changes. One of the biggest changes improves how iPhone and iPad apps perform on Mac models equipped with the M1 chip.

According to Apple, Macs that feature the company’s M1 chip now feature the option to change an iPhone and iPad app’s window size. There’s also support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen. Speaking of the M1 chip, macOS 11.3 also introduces hibernation support.

Meanwhile, the update also introduces changes to Apple Music, Podcasts, News, and Safari, the latter of which now allow users to customize the Start Page section order. On the Apple Music front, autoplay will keep music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist.

Similar to iOS 14.5, Apple has also introduced more diverse voice options for Siri. Apple has also shown some love to Reminders in macOS 11.3, with a new option to print your reminder lists. There’s also support for several new emoji, along with changes to the Find My app that will display AirTags, which will be available this Friday.

In addition to several new features, Apple is making some important fixes in macOS 11.3. Apple said it fixed an issue where AirPods audio would route to the incorrect device with Automatic Switching. It also fixed an issue where external 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C.

macOS 11.3 changelog

macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes iPhone and iPad app improvements for Macs with M1, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for Siri.

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

Option to change an iPhone and iPad app’s window size

Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen

Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt

Keyboard, mouse and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Apple Music

Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist

City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

News

Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Safari

Start Page section order can now be customized

Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Reminders

Ability to sort Today Smart list

Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

Option to print your reminder lists

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support

Mac computers with the M1 chip

Hibernation support

About This Mac

About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac

This release also fixes the following issues: