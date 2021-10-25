Apple has released macOS 12 Monterey to the public, here’s how to update

Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey back in June, along with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. Several betas later, Apple has finally made the update available to the public today, October 25. While Big Sur was a more significant upgrade than Monterey, the latter packs several tweaks that make Macs even more capable. You can read our macOS Monterey review to learn more about the changes.

macOS 12 Monterey brings improvements to FaceTime, iMessage, Notes, Reminders, Safari, and more. It also turns Macs into AirPlay servers to cast content to them from your other iDevices. Last but not least, it enables Universal Control, which allows you to drag-and-drop content and move your cursor across up to three Mac/iPad devices. According to Apple, Universal Control will be available in a future software update.

macOS 12 Monterey Compatibility

More importantly, you should check if your Mac supports this update. If your Mac is in the following list, then you’re in luck!

Mac Pro: Late 2013 and later models

Mac Mini: Late 2014 and later models

MacBook Air: Early 2015 and later models

MacBook Pro: Early 2015 and later models

iMac: Late 2015 and later models

MacBook: Early 2016 and later models

iMac Pro: 2017 and later models

If your Mac doesn’t support macOS Monterey, then you might want to take a look at the best Macs currently available and consider upgrading to a newer model.

Keeping your device up to date is important, not only for the new features but also to receive the latest security patches. Operating systems will never be perfect and completely immune to security flaws. However, Apple usually patches all new ones as soon as possible. So by updating, you’re ensuring your Mac won’t be vulnerable to a known vulnerability. If your current Mac supports this update, but you are unsure how to do it, you can check out our detailed guide on how to update your Mac.

What do you think of macOS 12 Monterey, and will you be updating your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.