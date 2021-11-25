Save $150 on the Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly one of the most powerful tablets out there. It’s a portable powerhouse that can be used to perform intensive tasks as well as a media consumption device that can keep you entertained while you’re traveling. Apple calls it a computer so if you want to get some serious work done, it’s very much possible on the iPad Pro, especially if you have a keyboard and a trackpad attached to it. That’s where the Magic Keyboard comes in. It’s surely a must-have accessory for your iPad Pro if you plan on typing large documents on it. If you don’t have one yet, now is the perfect time to get it since the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is retailing for just $199. That’s considerably lower than the $349 MSRP, putting it right alongside some of the best deals for Black Friday.

Note that this deal is only on the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro so if you have the smaller 11-inch model or the new iPad Air, you will still have to pay $299 for a suitable version. The Magic Keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically and uses the smart connector on the rear to establish a connection. The keyboard is backlit and even has a built-in trackpad to perform gestures. Additionally, the case adds an extra USB-C port that can be used to charge both the iPad and the case simultaneously.

You can vary the angle at which the iPad sits on the Magic Keyboard case which means you can also use it as a stand while watching movies. It almost converts your iPad into a laptop-like device. If you type documents, spend a lot of time on spreadsheets, or just want to be more productive when using your iPad, this accessory is highly recommended. Especially at the asking price of $199.

