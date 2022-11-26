Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of your compatible iPhone and refills its juice. Save 20% before this deal expires!

Apple MagSafe battery pack $79.99 $99.99 Save $20 The Apple MagSafe battery pack is a perfect companion that sticks to the back of your iPhone to charge it wirelessly. This may not be enough to fully charge your iPhone, but it should be enough to give some additional juice to get your phone through the day. $79.99 at Amazon

If you own an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, then this last-minute Black Friday deal is for you! This sleek battery pack from Apple attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone, thanks to the built-in MagSafe tech. The battery pack may not fully charge your iPhone, but it will likely refill most of it. Of course, this depends on many factors, including the particular iPhone model you have.

This battery pack has a Lightning port, allowing you to recharge it using your iPhone's charging cable. While you're charging this power bank with a cable, it'll also double as a MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone if you're using a 20W charging brick and a compatible Lightning to USB Type-C cable.

Typically, this battery pack costs a whopping $99.99. However, thanks to this last-minute deal, you can save $20 on one and claim it for a mere $79.99. Notable discounts on Apple products rarely come by, so you may want to grab one before it's too late!

Will you be buying this high-end Apple MagSafe Battery pack? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.