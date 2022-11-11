Black Friday is almost here, and despite it being just a couple of weeks away, plenty of deals have popped up ahead of the official start of the holiday shopping season. If you're a heavy iPhone user, you know that sometimes you might need to top up as you get closer to the end of the day. If you don't like the idea of being tethered to a wall, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is the perfect solution, offering a simple, compact, and yet elegant design. Although Apple's solution isn't the cheapest, it does offer a secure connection using MagSafe. With all of that being said, the MagSafe Battery Pack is now being discounted by $28, knocking a good amount off of its original price of $99.99.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the iPhone 12 or later. It uses the company's MagSafe feature that perfectly aligns that battery with the iPhone to make a perfect connection. Best of all, the battery pack automatically starts charging your device, and it will automatically turn off when the handset is fully charged. You can even plug in the MagSafe Battery Pack using a Lightning cable to charge up the pack itself or place an iPhone on it to have it charge at a rapid rate of 15W or 20W, depending on the adapter that is attached.

Now, this is where things get a bit hairy because the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can't fully charge any of the modern iPhones out. At best, with a handset like the iPhone Mini, you'll be charging a fully depleted phone up to 70 percent. When it comes to the standard iPhone, you'll be able to charge up to 60 percent, and at its worst, like for the Pro models, you'll be charging up to just 40 percent. Now, whether this level of charge is worth $71 will be up to you. But it's here and priced at $28 lower for a limited time, so if you want it, take advantage.