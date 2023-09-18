Apple MagSafe battery pack $85 $99 Save $14 The Apple MagSafe battery pack is a perfect companion that sticks to the back of your iPhone to charge it wirelessly. This may not be enough to fully charge your iPhone, but it should be enough to give some additional juice to get your phone through the day. $85 at Amazon

This is the battery pack you want if you're looking for something that's easy to use and the perfect companion for your iPhone. While there are lots of great power bank options out there, this model made by Apple magnetically attaches to the back of the phone and provides high speed wireless charging thanks to the brand's MagSafe technology.

Best of all, when you plug in the power bank to charge, and it's still attached to your phone, it'll top of the battery first, then start charging the phone too. Furthermore, this magnetic battery bank is compact, making it easy to take with you on long vacations, or even short trips. With all that said, right now, you can save $14 on this model, bringing the price down to $85 for a limited time.

While the discount isn't massive one, it's still a really good price considering that Apple rarely discounts its products below retail. This battery bank will work with any iPhone 12 and newer. However, one thing to be aware of is that the battery bank's charging port is going to be Lightning, so if you're thinking about buying this for the new iPhone 15 series — it will work, just be aware that you might need to carry two cables with you.

But as stated before, you can avoid this by just charging the battery bank while it's attached to the iPhone. Just plug in your iPhone to charge and have the battery attached. So if all of this sounds interesting to you, be sure to pick this Apple MagSafe battery pack up while it's still on sale.