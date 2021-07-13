Apple has a new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series

Apple finally replaced the Lightning connector on the iPhone 12 last year, but not in the way some were expecting. Instead of adopting the industry-standard USB Type-C connector, Apple combined Qi wireless charging with magnets to create MagSafe, borrowing the name from earlier MacBook chargers. The new technology has led to a surge in iPhone accessories that attach to phones without adhesive or clips, and now Apple has released yet another MagSafe product: a battery pack.

The new aptly-named MagSafe Battery Pack is a white module (no color options available) that magnetically attaches to the back of an iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, or iPhone 12. Apple’s product page doesn’t list exact dimensions, but it’s roughly the same width as the iPhone 12 Mini (64.2 mm wide). The battery has its own Lightning connector for charging, and when you use a power adapter with more than 20W, the battery and phone can charge simultaneously.

“Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap,” the product page reads, “and it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.” A support article reveals that the battery pack requires iOS 14.7 or later, and you can use the Batteries widget to see its status.

Apple isn’t the first company to sell a small portable battery that attaches to the iPhone 12 via MagSafe — other options from brands like Waitee and Ewa have been available for several months — but the tighter integration with iOS is a strong selling point for the MagSafe Battery Pack. You can get the MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple for $99.00, with an estimated shipping date of July 20th (for now). The battery isn’t available at third-party retailers yet, though.