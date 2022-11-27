If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, then this dual wireless charger is for you. You can own one now for 24% less, thanks to this deal.

Apple MagSafe Duo Apple MagSafe Duo $97.49 $129 Save $31.51 With the Apple MagSafe Duo, you can wirelessly recharge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case (two devices at a time). It works with both MagSafe and Qi-compatible devices. With its foldable design, you can easily slip it into your backpack and take it along without taking up much space. $97.49 at Amazon

Black Friday and its tempting deals have passed — for the most part. Nonetheless, you can still come across some great finds, as Cyber Monday approaches. If you're an iPhone user with an Apple Watch or AirPods, then this excellent offer is for you. Apple's official MagSafe Duo is currently on sale, and you can save a whopping 24% on a unit if you act fast. Typically, this charger costs $129, but for a limited-time only, you can own it for merely $97.

The Apple MagSafe Duo has two chargers built into it — a MagSafe pad and an Apple Watch puck. The MagSafe pad also doubles as a Qi wireless charger. So it can recharge your iPhone, AirPods case, or Qi-enabled device. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch puck can recharge your, you've guessed it, Apple Watch. You can additionally depend on it to charge the AirPods Pro 2 case. Thanks to its foldable, thin design, the Apple MagSafe Duo is easy to pack and carry around. It has a Lightning port, too, allowing you to disconnect the cable when you want to pack it.

Which devices will you be using with the Apple MagSafe Duo? Let us know in the comments section below.