Apple MagSafe Duo Charger sees modest $25 discount for Amazon Prime Day

After a slow build up, Amazon Prime Day is here. The two day event that literally takes over retail, has once again shown itself, bringing steals and deals from all corners of the industry. Often times, we don’t even really need anything but the price is just so good, it becomes hard to resist. If you’ve gotten tired of plugging in your iPhone to charge it, and have been looking at an alternative method, Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger might be the wireless solution that you’ve been looking for. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the product sees a healthy $25 discount, dropping its price to $103.99.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger offers a unique look and has two MagSafe chargers. The left one lays flat and is meant to charge your iPhone, while the one of the right tilts up to offer support for your Apple Watch. The footprint of the wireless charging pad is quite small. Another benefit of this charging pad is that it can receive power through its Lightning port. That means you won’t have to carry an extra cable along the next time you’re moving about. The MagSafe Duo Charger can max out at 14W wireless charging speed but will require a more powerful charging adapter to do so.

The MagSafe Duo Charger isn’t the cheapest option, but it is unapologetically Apple. If you need to have everything Apple in your life, this is probably the wireless charger for you. Of course, if you are willing to go outside the realm of Apple and have an open mind, you can always take a look at what Anker has to offer. The company has quite the reputation in the industry, offering numerous kinds of charging solutions for different types of devices. It does this at the highest level possible while still offering many different price points.