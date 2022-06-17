Apple Mail on iOS 16 allows you to buy your own domains

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC 2022. These new operating systems introduce some of the highly-requested features users have asked for. For example, the iPhone Lock Screen is now fully customizable. Additionally, M1 iPads now support resizable windows — taking multitasking on these glass slabs to the next level. Apple Mail also receives some love from the company in these versions. Users can now unsend fresh emails, take advantage of a richer search functionality, and more. Notably, though, the Cupertino firm now allows Apple Mail users on iOS 16 to buy their own domain names.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

For those unfamiliar with the existing Custom Email Domain feature, it’s an iCloud Plus perk. Those subscribed to the service get to link one of their domains to iCloud Mail and create/use custom email addresses. What Apple has built in Mail on iOS 16 is the ability to directly search for the domains and buy them through Cloudflare.

iOS 16 beta 1 already has a user interface for this feature, and you can search for domain names just fine. After you select the desired one, you’re redirected to Cloudflare to complete the purchase. Considering that it’s a developer beta 1, though, don’t expect everything to work as expected. Apple could disable it in a future beta or scrap the whole plan if it decides not to ship it in the final version — for whatever reason.

You can get your hands on the stable build of iOS 16 in the fall of this year. If you’re too impatient (like us) and want to test the latest and greatest this major release has to offer, you can join either the developer beta program for $99 per year or wait for the free public beta program — which will launch next month.

Do you plan on buying your own domain to create a custom email address? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.