When someone mentions artificial intelligence these days, we typically think of generative AI such as ChatGPT and other trending chatbots. And while these chatbots and media generators reflect the potential of this technology, they're far from being its sole representation. For example, while users don't usually take Apple seriously in the AI department, as Siri is a terrible, outdated chatbot that is incapable of having a proper conversation, the great iPhone maker has actually deployed plenty of handy, AI-powered features across its products, in addition to previewing upcoming ones. The company just does it in a somewhat subtle manner that blends into users' workflows and habits in the background. Here are seven places where we already see Apple's efforts in AI.

1 Photos

Despite it being relatively simple when compared to Google's solution, the Photos app on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura offers plenty of AI-powered features. For starters, you can lift a subject in any photo without needing to process it through an online server. Furthermore, you don't even need to wait for the device to index new shots while charging for the feature to work. It is instant.

Even the iPhone XR and SE 3 can detect subject edges in the Camera app and output Portrait Mode shots, despite them having a single lens. So, unlike higher-end iPhones, these phones aren't relying on two or three lenses to detect the subject. It's the company's machine learning process that allows a single lens to capture stunning portraits.

Another AI-powered feature in the Photos department is the For You tab. If you've been viewing old photos that date months or years back, the For You tab will surface more shots from that memory or occasion since you're likely reminiscing about it. Additionally, the aforementioned tab focuses on the people or pets in the photo, while hiding other unnecessary parts of it.

2 Live Text

Live Text is another impressive AI-powered feature that lets you instantly identify, then translate, convert, or copy the text on an image or video. The feature similarly works offline and spontaneously, allowing you to easily use your iDevice for optical character recognition (OCR).

The recognition isn't limited to just text, either, as Apple operating systems are also capable of detecting graphic elements. Users can also identify pet breeds, plant kinds, music albums, book covers, and landmarks in their photos.

3 Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts is a prominent example of how Apple has already deployed some major AI features. This offering works by offering recommendations based on your location, app usage, habits, time of the day, and more. So, for example, iOS has learned about my commuting habits and surfaces the playlist I typically stream when on the go at the relevant time of day.

Similarly, if you have an upcoming flight in your Calendar app, then the trip number and its updates will surface in Spotlight Search. Additionally, Apple Wallet may surface your saved boarding pass when the time comes. That's not to mention that Maps could suggest directions to the correct airport, and Weather may display the forecast of your destination.

Siri Shortcuts can appear in the Notification Center, Spotlight Search, Siri Shortcuts widget, and other locations. After using your device for a while, you will notice the system suggesting all sorts of different actions and useful information based on your usual habits.

4 Offline Dictation

Offline Dictation is another powerful feature that relies on AI. You can just speak instead of typing, and your iDevice will convert your speech into text. What's great about this feature is that it works completely offline, which minimizes the processing time it takes for those connected to slow networks. You could also rely on Apple servers if you're connected to the internet for more accurate results, but that's completely optional.

5 Optimized Battery Charging

Optimized Battery Charging, similar to Siri Shortcuts, learns from your habits to potentially prolong your battery life. It works on iPhones, Macs, and even AirPods after you use them for a while. After the relevant OS detects a charging pattern, these devices will stop charging when they reach 80% and only resume to 100% right before you typically unplug them. This way, they don't remain plugged in while being fully charged for a long time, which contributes to the health of a lithium-ion battery.

6 Health and safety features

Apple also relies on artificial smarts when it comes to its health and safety features. For example, your Apple Watch can monitor your heart rate and other factors to detect potential cardiovascular conditions early on. Additionally, features like Crash Detection rely on several sensors, microphones, and movements to accurately detect when you're in a moving vehicle and it crashes. Apple had to rely on a significant amount of real-life data and statistics to teach its devices how to detect these incidents accurately.

7 Personal Voice (coming soon)

Personal Voice isn't yet available on iOS, but it has a lot of potential to be one of the most notable AI features Apple has launched. Launching later this year as part of iOS 17, this AI-powered addition will allegedly be able to replicate your voice after a 15-minute training session. This means that you'll be able to have your iPhone replicate your voice and speak whatever you want it to.

The Cupertino firm doesn't typically release features that heavily revolve around faking things, such as Google's Magic Eraser. Personal Voice could be one of many features that truly reveals the mind-blowing power of AI to Apple users.

Will Siri follow suit?

Apple has been recently hiring for more roles that revolve around generative AI, which could suggest that the company is actively trying to fix Siri. After all, Apple's virtual assistant is currently one of the worst out there when compared to other popular ones, such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with Google currently developing Bard and Microsoft flexing Bing Chat, Apple should try to catch up with its rivals before the gap further widens. When and if Siri will become a worthy chatbot is yet to be seen.