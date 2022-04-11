Apple starts manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India back in 2017. The company initially started with the original iPhone SE, but it has since added the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 to the mix. According to a recent report from Mint, Apple has now announced that it will also manufacture its latest iPhone 13 in the country.

The report states that Apple kicked off a trial production run for the iPhone 13 in India through its manufacturing partner Foxconn last year. Following a successful trial, Apple has now confirmed that it has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in the country. The move will help Apple cut down on import costs, but it’s not clear if the Cupertino giant will pass on the savings to Indian buyers.

“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple currently contracts Foxconn and Wistron to assemble its smartphones in India. Sources familiar with Apple’s decision say that the iPhone 13 will be manufactured at Foxconn’s plant in Chennai. At the moment, it isn’t clear if Apple intends to manufacture all four iPhone 13 models in India or not.

Apple now plans to launch retail stores in India. The company reportedly started hiring for its upcoming retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi late last year. Although Apple hasn’t announced when it plans to open the stores, reports suggest that the first store will come up at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai sometime in August this year, followed by a second store in New Delhi. For the unaware, Apple launched its online store in India just two years ago, and it currently sells its products offline through authorized sellers.

Do you think Apple will drop the price of the iPhone 13 in India now that it has started manufacturing the phone in the region? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via: Mint