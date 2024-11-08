Key Takeaways Mac mini M4's SSD is not soldered on, allowing for potential user upgrades.

Apple's stance on warranty and modifications for replacing SSDs remains unclear.

Upgrading storage chips on the Mac mini M4 may be possible, but Apple's terms are unknown.

How important is it that a device can be repaired or upgraded with your own hands? If you want control over the hardware in your devices, but you've steered clear from Apple products because they're pretty hostile toward personal repairs, you may want to check out the new Mac mini M4. While nothing has been set in stone just yet, it looks as if Apple may let you replace or upgrade the SSD in the device.

Turns out, the Mac mini M4's SSD is not soldered on

The speculation began after posts made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) showing people popping open their Mac mini M4s. While there was a lot to unpack, people quickly discovered that the SSDs were not soldered onto the board of the device, unlike some of Apple's previous products.

So, what does this mean for user replacement and upgradability? Given how Apple hasn't declared its stance on the matter just yet, it's hard to say how much modification of the SSD will come under the company's accepted measures in terms of warranty. Upon learning of this news, XDA writer Jeff Butts was quick to remind me that the Mac Studio also came with unsoldered SSDs, but could only be replaced "by an identically-sized module attached to the Mac’s serial number." This is likely Apple's intended route when it chose not to solder on the SSDs.

But what about upgrading the chip? While there's a chance Apple may officially support users giving themselves more storage, we can't say for sure until we learn what Apple's terms are, and the odds seem slim at best. However, that hasn't stopped people from making their own upgrades.

Regardless of Apple's stance, one thing is for sure; the Mac mini M4 scene is going to get interesting.