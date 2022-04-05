Apple may discontinue its old AirPods when it releases new ones, otherwise you won’t buy them
When Apple releases a new product in a certain lineup, it usually takes one of two routes. It either discontinues the previous-gen model, or it discounts it and keeps it on sale. The company usually goes for the latter option when the new device includes significant changes or price bump. That leaves people the option to choose between the revamped, more expensive model or the classic, cheaper one. When Apple released the AirPods 3, it discounted the second-gen model and kept it on sale. This has caused an unexpected (yet understandable) drop in the demand for the latest AirPods. People simply couldn’t justify paying a bit for the few extra features the third gen packs. As a result, the company is reportedly planning on discontinuing the original AirPods Pro, after it releases the second-gen model. This anticipated release/discontinuation could possibly occur later this year.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared on Twitter that AirPods 3 orders for the second and third quarters of this year have been cut by over 30%. The weak demand for the latest AirPods is likely due to the fact that the previous-gen AirPods 2 are still on sale for a lower price tag. As a result, Kuo believes that Apple will be discontinuing the original AirPods Pro once it releases the second-gen model to avoid a weak demand for them. We could be seeing the new AirPods Pro model as soon as later this year, as the analyst has stated.

Do you plan on buying the AirPods Pro 2? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

