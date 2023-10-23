Key Takeaways Speculations on new Macs launching by the end of 2023 have surfaced, with a possible 24-inch iMac upgrade coming next week.

As expected, the Cupertino firm launched its iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra 2 last month. Though, unlike previous years, there have been some speculations on whether we will be seeing new Macs and iPads towards the end of 2023 or not. While it appears that fresh Apple tablets may not launch until 2024, we could still be getting at least one new product from the company next week. According to a new Bloomberg report, an upgraded 24-inch iMac may launch on October 30 or 31.

Despite the report mentioning that Apple could be announcing a new iMac next week, it doesn't clarify what upgrades it could pack. For starters, we're almost sure its exterior design will remain the same, as it was completely overhauled back in 2021. Though, when it comes to the processor boost, it's unclear whether Apple will include the unannounced M3 chip or go for one of the existing M2 chipsets.

Apart from the iMac rumor, the report mentions the possibility of Apple also launching new MacBook Pro models soon. However, considering the 14 and 16-inch variants were released back in January, it's hard to imagine the company refreshing them just yet. After all, the base M3 chip hasn't been revealed thus far, and Pro/Max variants of it typically take several months to follow. So considering the highest-end Apple notebooks offers M Pro and Max chips, we doubt they'll debut before 2024.

If Apple does indeed reveal the M3 chip with the iMac refresh, however, then it's possible that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also get a spec bump. That's because this model offers the base M chip, rather than a Pro or Max variant of it.

Lastly, the report reiterates that Apple is actively working on bringing more generative AI features to its operating systems. Apple Music, Messages, Siri, iWork, and Xcode are some of the services that could implement these smarts. If the rumors turn out to be true, we could be getting our hands on them as soon as next year. So we presume they will be included as part of iOS 18 and macOS 15.