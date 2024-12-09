Key Takeaways An OLED iPad Mini is set to release in 2026 as per a leaked Apple product roadmap.

The roadmap also hints at a shift to OLED for various Apple devices in the future.

Until the 2026 release, consider checking out the best iPads from 2024 to hold you over.

So we've only just got our hands on the new iPad Mini, but what about an OLED version? It feels like a natural progression, but Apple hasn't disclosed any information on whether it will add an OLED screen to the iPad Mini. Well, if a leaked release timeline is to be believed, we will get one; just don't expect it to drop anytime soon.

An OLED iPad Mini will reportedly be released in 2026

As Neowin spotted, a market research firm called Omdia has revealed an Apple product roadmap until 2030, which Jukanlosreve posted on X. Of course, with leaks of any kinds, it's worth taking them with a grain of salt; not only are they possible to spoof, but even if it is real, Apple may decide to change its plan of action at any time and render this chart obsolete.

There are some interesting tidbits in there, including the MacBook Pro moving from a notch to a hole cut, plus a slew of new OLED devices on the way. However, the earliest we'll see this new wave is in 2026, with the release of an OLED iPad Mini and MacBook Pro. Plus, the Cupertino giant is cooking up a foldable OLED device that's penciled in for a 2028 release. If the chart is to be believed, it seems that Apple products will adopt OLED en masse; it'll just be a bit of a wait until that happens.

