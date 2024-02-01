iMessage is one of the most popular instant messaging services, connecting Apple users around the world. It's baked right into the iPhone's Messages app, which also hosts the SMS/MMS messages users receive. While people are generally familiar with the basics around using Apple Messages, many are unaware of the neat features and options offered by this app. To help you make the most of iMessage, we summarize here more than a dozen tips and tricks for Apple Messages that are bound to improve your overall texting experience. However, keep in mind that some of these features are exclusive to iOS 17 and are incompatible with earlier OS versions.

Receive multiple alerts when you miss messages

When we're focused on a certain task, we sometimes don't notice message notifications. Fortunately, you can have the Messages app notify you repeatedly every two minutes for up to 10 times. To enable this feature for both iMessage and SMS/MMS:

Launch the Settings app. Head to Notifications. Scroll down, and click on Customize Notifications. Close Go to Repeat Alerts, and pick the desired frequency. Close

Disable iMessage apps you don't need

When you install an iPhone app, an icon gets added to your Messages app drawer, if the application supports iMessage. Many users, however, don't need all of these iMessage apps, which tend to clutter the drawer as their number increases. Fortunately, you can disable them without deleting the iPhone app itself:

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down, and go to Messages. Tap on iMessage Apps. Disable the ones you don't need by enabling the relevant toggles. Close

Share your name and photo with others

Just like many other messaging services, iMessage supports sharing your name and photo with your contacts. To set this up, follow the detailed instructions we've provided at How to create a Contact Posters on iOS. After you set it up, your iPhone-using contacts will be able to see your name and photo whenever you text or call them. If they set theirs up, you will be able to see their photos as well.

Text from your other Apple devices

One of the perks of the Apple ecosystem is that you can rely on all your iDevices as a single entity of sorts. Apple Messages is no exception; you can set it up in a way that lets you send and receive SMS/MMS messages on your iPad or Mac.

Launch Settings, and go to Messages. Go to Text Message Forwarding. Enable the toggles next to your devices. Close

Now, as long as you're signed in to the same account on all your devices, you can reply to any SMS you receive on your iPhone using your Mac. Obviously, the iPhone will need to be turned on and connected, but it's still a neat feature for those wanting to reply to phone messages while working on their Macs or iPads.

Enable stealth mode

Many users read received iMessages on the spot but take a while to reply for whatever reason. In this case, read receipts can put them under pressure, as the other parties may suspect they're deliberately being ignored. Regardless of your reasons, you can turn off the Read indicator, so senders won't know whether you've seen the texts or not.

Go to Settings, and then select Messages. Scroll down, and disable the Send Read Receipts toggle. Close

If you still want to share read receipts with specific contacts:

Launch the Messages app, and go to the desired Conversation. Tap the person's Profile Photo. Toggle Send Read Receipts as needed. Close

Auto-delete old messages

To free up space on your iPhone, you may want to consider deleting old messages. Fortunately, you can configure the process so that messages are deleted automatically after a set number of days.

Go to Settings and then Messages. Scroll down to the Keep Messages section. Pick between 30 Days and 1 Year, if you don't want your messages to remain Forever. Close

Have a dedicated inbox for unknown senders

Spammers are all over the place, and they can quickly clutter your Apple Messages inbox. Luckily, you can separate unknown senders and saved contacts by following these steps:

Head to Settings and then to Messages. Enable the Filter Unknown Senders toggle. This adds dedicated inboxes to the Messages app. Close

Control the image quality

Unlike WhatsApp and some other IM apps, iMessages doesn't compress your photos when you send them. While this provides the recipient with higher-quality media, it can be slow on unreliable networks and, relatively speaking, consume a lot of data on limited plans. To send compressed images instead:

Go to Settings and then Messages. Scroll to the bottom, and toggle Low Quality Image Mode. Close

Pin your favorites

If you frequently text someone, you may want their conversation to remain at the top of your inbox. Fortunately, Apple Messages supports pinning.

Launch the Messages app. Tap and hold on the desired Conversation. Hit the Pin button. Follow essentially the same steps to Unpin a conversation. Close

Revive the Audio button

With iOS 17, Apple replaced the Audio button with Dictation in iMessage. The former allows you to send voice messages to people, while the latter converts your speech into text. But, since there's a Dictation button on the keyboard anyway, users may want the Audio button back. Fortunately, you can restore it.

Go to Messages and then to the desired conversation. Hit the plus (+) button. Tap Audio. Close Speak, and then click the Stop button when you're finished. Hit the Send button. The Audio button now replaces Dictation in this particular chat. Close Repeat this process in your other chats individually.

Quickly share media

With iOS 17, Apple relocated the Photos app icon in Messages from the visible row above the keyboard to the new app drawer. This makes sharing images and videos more time-consuming, as users have to go through extra menus. Fortunately, there is a new hidden shortcut for quick access.

Go to the desired conversation in Messages. Tap and hold on the plus (+) button. Select the media you want to share, and hit Send. Close

Rearrange your iMessage apps

The new iMessage app drawer on iOS 17 introduces a second page that can house secondary apps. To rearrange apps and move them between pages, follow these steps:

Go to any conversation in Messages. Tap the plus (+) button. Hold on an app icon and drag it to the new position. To move apps from the first page to the second, drag their icons toward the arrow at the bottom. To move apps from the second page to the first, drag their icons toward the top of the screen. Close

Note that the Store app is fixed to the second page and there's no way to move it to the first.

Play voice messages faster

We probably all know someone who sends 10-minute voice messages. Fortunately, you can tweak the playback speed in Apple Messages.

Go to the iMessage conversation in question. Tap and hold on the Play button for the voice message. Pick between the 1x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds. Close

Bonus tip: iOS 17 automatically provides a transcript of the voice message if the language is supported. This can spare you the need to listen to it if you prefer reading.

Apply message effects

iMessage supports multiple effects, allowing you to personalize the messages you send. These include fireworks, invisible ink that hides the message, and more.

Go to the desired conversation in Messages. Type the message you want to send. Tap and hold on the Send button. Choose among the numerous Bubble and Screen effects. Close

Create and share stickers

With iOS 17, Apple introduced an advanced Stickers feature that works in iMessage and third-party apps. Our dedicated guide covers everything you need to know about this feature, including how to create stickers from scratch and share them in Apple Messages.

Send handwritten messages

One of the lesser-known features in iMessage is support for handwritten messages. Through this feature, you can use your finger to trace letters or doodle on a plain screen. Once sent, the recipient will see an animation of the letters or doodles being traced that reflects your input.

Go to the desired conversation in Messages. Hold your iPhone in landscape orientation. A new Scribble button appears on the keyboard. Click it. Trace the message you want to send using your finger, and hit Done. Click the Send button.

Unsend or edit messages

We all make typos or accidentally text the wrong people from time to time. Fortunately, you can edit and unsend iMessages if you're running the latest OS version. Just follow the steps in our dedicated guidance.

Select conversations in bulk

If you want to delete or mark conversations as read in bulk, follow these steps:

Go to the Messages app. Swipe down with two fingers on the list of conversations. Pick between Unread and Delete. If you want to do neither, choose Done instead. Close

This spares you the need to manually select conversations one by one.

Apple Messages is packed with features

As revealed in the preceding guidance, there are tons of lesser-known Apple Messages tips and tricks that can improve your texting experience. While some of them are exclusive to iMessage and won't work with SMS/MMS, others are universal and work across both realms. Although Apple Messages lacks certain features and functionality when compared to apps like Telegram, it still offers a comprehensive set of features and tools that can enrich users' messaging experiences.