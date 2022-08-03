Apple might delay iPadOS 16 till October to provide a smoother experience

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major updates to the company’s operating systems pack features and changes that are truly exciting. For example, the iPhone Lock Screen will get completely overhauled with customization and widget support. Meanwhile the Mac will become more streamlined — thanks to notable UI tweaks. Finally, M1 iPads will start supporting resizable app windows. The good news is that Apple is working on stabilizing these operating systems to ensure a smooth performance by the time they’re released. The bad news is that the Cupertino overlord could be delaying iPadOS 16 by around a month — until October — to fix the current bugs.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple could be delaying the public release of iPadOS 16 until October. The company already releases major macOS updates separately, and iPadOS could be following suit this year. In the meantime, iOS 16 and watchOS 9 should stick to their regular release schedule in September.

One of the most notable offerings of iPadOS 16 is Stage Manager. It’s the addition that enables the new multi-window experience on M1 iPads. Considering how major this feature is, it doesn’t surprise us if Apple pushes the public release of the OS. Right now, Stage Manager is somewhat buggy — based on beta testers’ feedback. The company would rather make users wait than provide them with a half-baked software.

If you’re too impatient to wait until October for iPadOS 16, you could always join the public beta program for free. However, you should know that the experience could be unpleasant if bugs bug you out. Ultimately, you can’t have it all — you either wait or deal with potential glitches, instabilities, and crashes.

Would you rather wait longer or deal with a buggy iPadOS 16? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg