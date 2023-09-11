Key Takeaways Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue the iPhone 13 Mini after the iPhone 15 announcement event, due to poor sales.

The iPhone SE models will be the only entry-level option for users looking for a smaller phone.

Users who prefer smaller phones will be able to buy the iPhone SE 3, though it features a 4.7-inch display, smaller than the iPhone 13 Mini's 5.4-inch panel.

If you are a fan of smaller phones, you may soon run out of the option to buy the iPhone 13 Mini. After two years since its launch, Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue the iPhone 13 Mini following the iPhone 15 announcement event, all set to take place tomorrow, September 12.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that there is low stock for the iPhone 13 Mini, resulting in a minimum of two to three weeks of shipping time for those ordering it from Apple's U.S. online store. The shortage could be the beginning of the end for the iPhone 13 Mini, with Apple stopping its sales after launching the iPhone 15 lineup, according to MacRumors.

The sales of the iPhone 13 Mini models haven't been encouraging ever since it was released. And this is a strong reason for Apple to discontinue the Mini model. Poor sales figures also triggered Apple to halt the production of the iPhone 12 Mini a year after its official launch. Due to the poor reception of "Mini" iPhones, Apple didn't release an iPhone 14 Mini last year, and it may never do until there is a strong demand for the smaller phones.

The death of the iPhone 13 Mini will leave users with "SE" models as the only entry-level option. But you will unlikely to get the iPhone 13's 5.4-inch screen on the upcoming iPhone SE 4, as rumors suggest a bigger 6.1-inch screen for the latter. On the flip side, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have rounded corners and a notch design, like the iPhone 13 Mini.

If you are really into smaller phones, you will be able to buy the iPhone SE 3 even after Apple stops selling the iPhone 13 Mini. However, at 4.7-inch, the display of the SE 3 might be too small for many.