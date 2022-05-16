Apple might soon ditch the Lightning port on all of its products

The Lightning port has become one of the most hated aspects of Apple products. It’s outdated when compared to today’s standards — as it has been around for almost a decade now. That’s not to mention that it’s a proprietary solution that lacks universal compatibility with gadgets outside the company’s ecosystem. We’ve recently heard that Apple could already be testing iPhones with USB Type-C ports. However, a new report states that the company could also be ditching Lightning on other products, including AirPods, Magic accessories, and MagSafe Battery Packs. This shift could be happening in the foreseeable future — making all Apple products compatible with the universal standard: USB Type-C.

1. Portless iPhone may cause more problems due to current limitations of wireless technologies & the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

2. Other Lightning port products (e.g., AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse, MagSafe Battery) would also switch to USB-C in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/KD14TgBmtr — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 15, 2022

According to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple still isn’t ready to deploy portless iPhones to the masses. EU regulators could potentially push all phone manufacturers to adopt USB Type-C. In that case, Apple would have no choice but ditch the ancient Lightning port.

In their tweet, Kuo also shares that the company could be planning to replace the proprietary port on other products as well. These accessories include AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse, and MagSafe Battery Pack. If this change happens, users will be able to charge most (if not all) of their Apple devices through the same USB Type-C cable. This would also make it easier for people to borrow each other’s chargers — without needing to worry about the brand or included port. With Apple actively claiming it cares about the environment and climate change, we hope to see it adopt the superior port sooner rather than later. Ultimately, it’ll both reduce unnecessary waste and make everyone’s lives a tad easier.

Would you rather use a portless iPhone or one with a USB Type-C port? Let us know in the comments section below.