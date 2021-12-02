Apple might still collect a commission from developers, even if they don’t use its payment system
December 2, 2021 12:40pm Comment

Apple might still collect a commission from developers, even if they don’t use its payment system

You’re probably aware of the fact that Apple charges developers a 15-30% commission fee for using its billing system. This affects all in-app purchases of third-party apps published on the App Store. Epic Games sued Apple for that, and the Cupertino giant was ordered to allow competing payment platforms. A legal filing has revealed that Apple may be planning to charge the commission anyway. So, potentially, Apple could land a piece of the pie from any purchase initiated from an iOS app — even if users complete it on the web.

As 9to5Mac reports, a legal filing has revealed that Apple might be considering charging a commission fee for all purchases initiated from iOS apps. In this case, even if users buy or subscribe to digital goods on a website, the iPhone manufacturer would still get a cut if the link was clicked in an app. In the Epic Games lawsuit, the judge ordered Apple to allow other payment methods by December 9. That’s a week from today, and so far nothing hints at the tech giant changing any of its guidelines. The company has stated that its current guidelines already comply with what the judge has ordered.

Google has announced a similar policy for its Play Store. The company will be charging developers 11% if they use their own payment systems — only 4% less than using Google’s. We will have to wait and see if Apple will actually implement this or not. The legal filing only hints at a potential change, but it doesn’t confirm any future plans regarding the matter.

Do you prefer using Apple’s or individual third-party developers’ payment systems for buying digital goods? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple App Store

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments