Apple is reportedly working on a new Siri hot word. The company could drop "Hey" from the existing trigger phrase in favor of just "Siri" by 2024.

Apple first revealed Siri back in 2011 — when it launched the iPhone 4S. Since then, the Cupertino firm has been upgrading its virtual assistant, adding new settings and advanced integrations in the process. Nonetheless, almost objectively, Siri remains significantly lacking when compared to Google Assistant. The latter can have longer, more natural conversations, while Siri sometimes still struggles to execute basic commands. What both of them have in common, though, is hot word support on compatible devices. Users get to say "Hey Siri/Google" to trigger the respective assistant. This makes controlling our devices hands-free a simple and convenient matter.

In attempt to simplify the triggering process, Apple is reportedly working on dropping "Hey" in favor of just "Siri" in 2023 or 2024. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the company has been working on this project for months and testing it with some of its employees to collect feedback. Gurman highlights how complex this project is, stating:

While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work. The complexity involves Siri being able to understand the singular phrase “Siri” in multiple different accents and dialects. Having two words—“Hey Siri”—increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal.

Apart from changes to Siri's trigger phrase, Apple could be working on integrating the virtual assistant deeper into third-party apps. The ultimate aim here is allowing it to better understand users and execute the correct tasks.

These potential changes to Siri are very welcome ones — as they could further encourage users to depend on this assistant. Many people avoid using Siri due to its limited capabilities. By simplifying the hot word and providing deeper integrations, it might become an appealing virtual assistant that consumers actually depend on.

Do you actively use Siri? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg