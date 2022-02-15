Apple might unveil a smaller, M2-powered MacBook Pro next month

The next hardware-focused Apple event could be only a few weeks away. We are expecting the company to debut new products on March 8. These devices could include the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and a new iPad Air. While it’s still unclear what the company will exactly reveal during the virtual event, a new leak suggests that a smaller, M2-powered MacBook Pro might be on the list. A reliable source — who has close links to Apple’s supply chain — has provided this piece of information. They also were behind the notched MacBook Pro leak last year, so it’s very possible that they’re right this time around, too.

As per a MacRumors report, Apple might unveil a 13-inch MacBook Pro next month — during its Spring event. This new model could retain the design of the current, M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company released 14-inch and 16-inch models late last year, supercharged by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. By not discontinuing the familiar 13-inch model, the company could appeal to more customers who aren’t interested in the bigger MacBooks.

The report mentions that this new M2 MacBook Pro could still include the Touch Bar that Apple has removed from the bigger models. It is also expected to lack a notch and the ProMotion technology. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that Apple might remove the Touch Bar as well. He agrees with that it’ll lack the ProMotion technology, though. Which of the two leakers is right remains unknown for the time being.

We expect both the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and the new iPad Air model to support 5G networks and have the A15 chip. Previous rumors have suggested that we might see at least one new Mac during this event. We will know whether the company releases one or more in a few weeks.

Which of the rumored Apple products excite you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.