Apple's mixed reality headset is starting to take shape, with the latest report giving us a more in-depth look at some of its components, accessories, and features. While we have yet to see it in images, it's clear that the headset will be unlike anything we have ever seen or experienced before, which could make it one of the more fascinating products to arrive in 2023.

The Information has been reporting about the headset for some years now, giving the world an inside look at what's going on behind closed doors at Cupertino. In its latest report, the outlet shares that the headset could feature an H2 chip, which would be used for low-latency transmission with compatible headphones and earbuds. The source explains that the use of earbuds or headphones could be required when trying to communicate with people using the headset. This would mainly be necessary to keep conversations private since bystanders could easily hear audio produced from the speakers that are in the device's headband.

While Bluetooth headphones could most likely be used, there is the chance of latency issues when it comes to these kinds of applications, and Apple is most likely not willing to take that kind of risk with its first new product category in years. As of now, the only Apple audio product that has the aforementioned chip is the AirPods Pro 2, which are quite pricey when compared to a normal set of wireless headphones. There could always be more options by the time the mixed reality headset launches, and some could even end up costing less than the AirPods 2.

Apple could make different headbands available for the headset, but it likely won't be a consumer facing product that can be purchased from the Apple Store to spice up the aesthetic style of the headset. Instead, we might see two options, a silicone band that can be likened to the sport band that you would find on the Apple Watch, made for consumers, and an alternate headband made specifically for developers, which would make it easier to interface the device with computers. The reason for this is that the headband might not be just a way to support the headset when worn, but it could also pack important technologies that are required to make the headset function.

When it comes to the look and feel of the device, it looks like it's still on track to be an extremely premium device made from aluminum, glass, and even carbon fiber. The headset could feature a unique look, with a mesh material that will likely cover the front visor area and a display on the outside that would allow users to see the expressions of the wearer, which could be a welcome change from the traditional expressionless experiences of current VR and AR headsets. As for the headset's other specifications, we're potentially looking at 4K micro-LED displays that would be used for each eye and an array of cameras that could go into the double digits.

Those that require the use of prescription glasses will be happy to know that Apple will most likely offer prescription lenses as an option that would magnetically attach to the headset. Apple's own silicon will likely power the device, and it could even offer biometric iris scanning when authenticating payments. A majority of the input could also be quite hands-off, with inputs being registered through the use of voice commands and hand gestures. There is also the possibility that Apple's headset will feature a physical dial, which is being likened to the Digital Crown found on the Apple Watch, that would possibly allow users to conveniently enter passthrough mode, giving them a glimpse of the outside world with just the rotation of the dial.

Of course, all of this comes at a price, and it won't come cheap, with many reports pegging the price tag anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000. This is quite a bit more than some of the other premium headsets that are out on the market right now. Meta recently announced its Quest Pro coming in at $1,500 and HTC is expected to offer a device coming in at a similar price. As for the experience, that portion has been the least reported, but Apple could be working on an experience that will leverage human interactions, with videoconferencing being one of its main focuses.

