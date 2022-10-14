Apple’s mixed reality headset will reportedly have iris scanning, numerous cameras, and will be built from aluminum

It’s been a few months since we last heard anything substantial about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset. Now we’re getting news that the headset will offer a biometric authentication feature, a unique look, premium construction, and more.

According to the source, the new biometric authentication method will work by scanning a user’s iris, allowing them to easily switch accounts and also authorize payments without having to use a password. The iris scanning camera inside of the headset will also be used to provide a better viewing experience for users, enabling foveated rendering. With foveated rendering, users will be able to experience the highest fidelity image without straining the SoC of the headset. The technology renders what the eye can see in the highest quality possible, while surrounding images are rendered in a lower fidelity. It’s quite a clever solution and also very efficient.

In addition, the new report states that Apple’s mixed reality headset will look quite different from the recently announced Meta Quest Pro. While Meta’s solution looks pretty good, it is mostly made from plastic. Apple will take a different route, producing its headset from aluminum and glass. Because of this, the headset will be much lighter and it will have a more premium feel. Furthermore, the report states that the front visor area will also be covered in a mesh fabric, offering a completely different look to what we have seen before. Thankfully, those that require the use of prescription glasses will be happy to know that Apple will allow prescription lenses but they will magnetically attach to the inside of the headset.

Apple’s first headset is expected to come in priced at somewhere around $2,000 to $3,000. It will make use of quite a few cameras, maybe even using as many as a dozen, and will feature a high resolution display. The unit will also reportedly be powered by a chip that is similar to the ones found in Apple’s latest MacBook laptops. Furthermore, there will also be an external display that will show the expression of the user wearing the headset. While there isn’t a clear release date, many reports point to 2023. While the technology will certainly be important, this will also be a huge release for Apple, as it will be its first new product in quite some time.

Source: The Information

Via: 9to5Mac