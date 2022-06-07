Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly coming in Q2 2023

Apple’s mixed reality headset was widely rumored to make an appearance at WWDC 2022. Sadly we didn’t get a sneak peek or teaser of the device during the event. Now a fresh report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed more light on the upcoming AR/VR headset.

According to Kuo, Apple’s mixed reality (AR/VR) headset will launch in Q2 2023. It was previously tipped that the headset will be shown off at the WWDC 2022 event and hit the shelves in Q1 2023. However, the timeline has been pushed because the COVID lockdown in Shanghai has interrupted the product development. Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong also believes that the device will be delayed until the first half of 2023.

(1/2)

I believe Apple’s AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

Kuo had already expressed doubt over Apple showcasing the mixed reality device at the event. He tweeted late last month that the device was taking longer than expected to enter mass production and that it was unlikely the headset or realityOS, the rumored operating system of the device, would be released at the conference.

What we know so far about Apple’s mixed reality headset

According to rumors, the mixed reality headset will combine augmented reality and virtual reality to deliver an immersive experience. It’ll reportedly feature a three-display design consisting of two Micro LED panels and an AMOLED panel. We’re also told that it will have powerful sensors for spatial awareness. The first-gen model will likely target professionals and carry a hefty price tag to boot. Last month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple had shown off the headset during a recent company meeting that included Time Cook and board members.