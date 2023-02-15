There have been numerous reports of delays, but this latest one puts Apple's mixed reality headset debut on course for the middle of the year.

While there hasn't been an official announcement or even a teaser, it's been rumored for quite some time many news outlets that Apple's next major product will be its mixed reality headset. Although dates for the device's unveiling have been swirling around the past year or so, it now looks like it might make its debut in a few months time, set to take center stage during Apple's WWDC event in June.

The news comes from the relatively reliable Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who states that Apple has postponed its plans to showcase the device in April, and will instead move it to June. While there have been reports of constant setbacks with this product, we have to remember that Apple has never officially acknowledged the product's existence or even hinted at a release date.

Regardless, Apple apparently postponed the product release this month to add more polish to the hardware and software. Of course, this is way out of Apple's wheelhouse and could become a huge hit for the company, so it would make sense to launch it in the best shape possible. Over the past year, there have been details shared here and there, and it's expected to be a high-end product, possibly with a price tag north of $2,000. This would be substantially more expensive than offerings from Meta or HTC.

As you might suspect as this point, the dates could always change, depending on the status of the product or Apple's release plans. As of now, Apple plans to announce the product during WWDC 2023, giving the world a look, while also at the same time taking time to show developers more details about the device and its software. The plan from there would be to have the mixed reality headset make its retail debut by the end of the year.

Apple taking its time makes sense, as this is a completely new product with new software. Of course, whether it will be a success is anyone's guess, but it looks like we won't have to wait all the long to find out. Who knows, it could end up being a real game changer.

Source: Bloomberg