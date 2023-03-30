It looks like Apple has suffered another setback with its mixed-reality headset, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in, sharing that mass production for the product has been delayed. While it's unclear whether this device will make an appearance at Apple's upcoming WWDC set to take place on June 5, at the very least this new development will push back the release of the product by a few months. Kuo expects that the headset could release sometime in the third quarter of this year, but quantities of the product will be much lower.

For years, we've been hearing about Apple's next major product release, a mixed-reality headset that, according to various rumors and reports, would be like nothing we've seen before. While the enthusiasm and excitement has been relatively high surrounding the product, the company has never confirmed or even acknowledged the existence of this device, making it a bit of a mystery when it comes to its capabilities and looks. While we'd typically have hundreds of leaks leading up to an iPhone launch, we've yet to see one leaked product image or even render.

While the public's anticipation runs high, internally, it appears that Apple isn't all that confident with its unannounced device, with Kuo sharing that the team at Apple isn't "very optimistic" that the headset will be able to create an "iPhone moment" with what's currently in front of them in the Cupertino. It's unknown what exactly seems to be the problem, but earlier this month, there were reports that stated Apple's design team wanted to further delay the product, with Apple CEO Tim Cook overruling the decision and instead moving forward with plans for a release.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)