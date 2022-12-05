Apple has been working on a mixed reality (MR) headset for quite a while, and we've seen several leaks and rumors about the product over the last few months. In June this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the headset could finally make it to the market early next year, with mass shipments to follow in Q2 2023. However, in a recent string of tweets, Kuo has now revealed that the headset might face a significant delay due to "software-related issues."

According to Kuo's latest survey, mass shipment for Apple's MR headset might not begin until the second half of 2023 because of unspecified software issues. As a result, total shipments for the headset in 2023 might fall from the previous market consensus of 800,000 to 1.2 million units to under 500,000 units.

Currently, it is not clear if Apple will postpone its rumored January 2023 media event for the headset due to the shipment delay. But Kuo speculates that Apple might push the event back because "if the time frame between the media event and end product mass shipment is too long, it's detrimental to promotion and sales."

While Apple hasn't officially released any information about its mixed reality so far, leaks suggest that the company has already showcased the product to executives and board members behind closed doors. We've also learned that the headset will likely feature iris scanning for biometric authentication, foveated rendering, an aluminum and glass construction with a unique design, and several cameras.

Are you looking forward to Apple's MR headset? Do you think it'll be better or worse than the recently launched Meta Quest Pro? Share your views in the comments section below.