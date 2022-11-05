Several months ago, we reported that Apple was looking to increase its ad revenue by increasing the number of ads found in its App Store. While it rolled out these ads last month, it didn't go so well, with interesting ads popping up here and there on the platform. It was forced to pause the ads temporarily a day later amid outrage. Despite these issues, Apple is building a new advertising network in preparation for its Major League Soccer broadcasts that will go live starting in 2023.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is holding active discussions with advertising partners. The talks are being held with the MLS so that ads can be in place by the time the service launches in February 2023. Apple's ads business generates billions in revenue each year, and this new service will allow it to expand. In addition to placing ads in the MLS, the company is also looking to place ads in its other products, like Maps. Of course, this is a bit of a slippery slope, which Apple has already tumbled down once.

Back in June, Apple sealed a deal to broadcast Major League Soccer (MLS) on the Apple TV app for the next ten years. The deal will start in 2023 and will allow users around the world to tune in to every single match being held by the MLS. Furthermore, the deal will also allow Apple to broadcast select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. Of course, this service isn't going to be free, and users will need to subscribe.

Since Apple will reportedly run ads on every tier of service that it offers, its ten-year deal with MLS could yield some favorable results. But only if it can execute it properly. Apple has already seen backlash for its ads, but it if it can tread carefully, this could become an extremely lucrative part of its business going forward.