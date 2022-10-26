Apple is a business, not your friend. Like any corporation, its ultimate goal is growing and making more money. Yes, its leaders will smile at you during media events and claim everything they do is for your own sake. However, while the company makes many people's lives easier, its primary aim is collecting more cash. At first, Apple used to display ads minimally across its operating systems and built-in apps. After all, many people perceive it as a luxury brand, and its users expect a premium experience. Though, in recent years, the Cupertino tech giant has been making a lot of changes to its business strategies. This is turning the great iPhone into a cheaper product.

For starters, Apple started investing in its own subscription services as an additional revenue source a few years ago. The company then started displaying banners across different parts of iOS to advertise these services to non-subscribers. Apart from that, the iPhone maker also injected more third-party ads across some of its apps. Now, Apple has started showing even more ads across different App Store sections. Advertisements on the company's application store have been there for a while. Users will just see more of them going forward.

Notably, though, it seems like gambling apps are buying many of these new slots. This is resulting in gambling app ads appearing on listings of apps that help people get over their addictions. Similarly, some of those viewing marriage counseling app listings are coming across promoted casual dating apps. What's seemingly a common factor across most of the newly-promoted apps is their poor quality. As a result, some developers have complained about these new slots and the content they're highlighting.

Apart from these new App Store ads, Apple is rumored to introduce more advertisements across its Maps, Books, and Podcasts apps at a later date.

Source: Apple