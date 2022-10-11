Apple’s most popular iPad is now available for just $269 for Prime Early Access Sale

Apple’s entry-level iPad has come a long way since its first iteration, which launched in 2010. Then, it featured Apple’s A4 chip, 256GB RAM, maxed out at 64GB storage space, and it let you watch your favorite shows on a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display.

The current version launched just over a year ago, and it comes with enough power and features to stand up to previous iterations of the iPad Pro. I mean, you now get a larger 10.2-inch display with stylus support, a new 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, True tone, stereo speakers, Touch ID, and more for just $329. However, we have great news for any Apple fan out there who wants to get their hands on the 9th generation iPad, as the latest offer will let you get one for as low as $269.

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sales event is currently letting you save $60 on the latest entry-level iPad model. This will help you get a new 10.2-inch tablet with 64GB storage space, 3GB RAM, and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip under the hood for just $269 on its Wi-Fi-only model. Previous deals would only get you up to $30 in savings, meaning you’d have to pay $299 for your new iPad any other day.

Suppose you need more storage space. In that case, you can check out the 256GB storage option, which is now available for $419 and represents $60 savings for anyone interested in picking one up. And, of course, you can use these cool savings to pick up the first-generation Apple Pencil, as this is the only model supported by the entry-level iPad. It currently sells for $99, but we have seen it go for as low as $70. Getting your hands on one of these little toys will make your iPad even better, as you will be able to take notes, doodle, and overall make it into a productivity tool.